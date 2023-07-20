Open this photo in gallery: Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer in a scene from Oppenheimer, and Ryan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie in a scene from Barbie.The Globe and Mail

It’s the biggest film opening weekend of 2023 (so far), as both Barbie and Oppenheimer make their big-screen premieres on Friday – a dual (duel?) debut being dubbed “Barbenheimer.” While many cinemagoers (40,000 of them at AMC screens in the U.S., according to reports) are planning to see both films this weekend, you may simply not have a full day to spend at the movie theatre.

To help you decide which film you should to see this weekend (or which you’ll see first), we’ve put together a quiz. Whichever topic you know most about is the film for you.

