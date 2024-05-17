Your daily horoscope: May 17, 2024

Open this photo in gallery: TaurusiStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

People in positions of power will urge you to do more and do better this year and that is just the sort of challenge you need to bring out the best in yourself. Why settle for the silver or bronze medal when the gold is there for the taking?

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The urge to explain yourself will be overwhelming today but don’t go too far and start telling people things they don’t need to know. Unless you are being pressured to talk about what you’ve been up to it might be wiser to just keep quiet.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Life is good and getting better by the minute, the hour, the day, so quit worrying about the past and focus on making the future extra special. With a song in your heart and a smile on your face there is literally nothing you cannot accomplish.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Your ruler Mercury squares up to power planet Pluto today, so you will need to watch what you say in all situations but especially when dealing with people in positions of authority. They could take what you meant as a joke very seriously indeed.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Your insights into what is going on in the world may be clearer than most other people’s but how can you use that fact to change the lives of those people for the better? You can start by committing yourself to spreading the word. Don’t stay silent.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Keep your eyes and ears open today because what a friend or work colleague says or does could point you in a new direction, one you were previously unaware of. There is always something new to understand, about yourself and about other people.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Mercury, your ruling planet, is well placed in your chart today but it is also at loggerheads with power planet Pluto. What that means is you must think very carefully before you speak over the next 24 hours. Remember, words can hurt as well as heal.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The message of the stars is that if you say nothing for the sake of a peaceful existence there could be a huge amount of chaos in your life later on. If you believe that what those around you are doing is wrong you MUST speak up about it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Try not to get upset if someone is critical of your efforts today. They may or may not have a point but either way there is no reason why you need to get worked up about it. Act as if their opinions don’t bother you in the slightest.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may be inspired to try harder and fly higher but the planets indicate this is one of those days when you will accomplish more if you aim to do less. Sit back, relax and let friends and family members do things for you – because they will.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Your powers of persuasion may be good but you will have a hard time winning a doubtful colleague round to your way of thinking. So why bother trying? If they want to believe in fanciful nonsense then leave them to it. How does that hurt you?

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Today’s Mercury-Pluto link suggests there may be a failure of communication on the home front, so be careful what you say and, if you realize you have gone too far, unsay it as quickly as you can. Words, as well as actions, have consequences.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Your head seems to be way up in the clouds at the moment, and that’s fine, but don’t lose touch with reality completely – because at some point today you are going to have to take care of a practical problem for a friend or loved one.

