Heavy snow is expected to fall across wide swaths of southern British Columbia, and parts of southern Alberta, as winter continues to cause havoc from coast to coast.

Environment Canada has issued a series of snowfall warnings calling for 10 to 20 centimetres of snow from Vancouver Island to the Alberta border.

Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim says additional shelter spaces and warming centres have been opened.

Northern Alberta is also under extreme cold warnings with temperatures expected to dip to -40 C through the rest of the week.

Similar extreme cold is also forecast for southern Ontario with icy conditions expected in the areas from Windsor to north of Toronto, with wind chill values reaching -30 C.

Most of New Brunswick, Quebec’s Cote-Nord region and Gaspe Peninsula, as well as Newfoundland are under various winter storm and wind warnings.