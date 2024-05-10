Skip to main content
NewslettersWatchlist
‘Irate male’ assaulted Newfoundland officers with block of cheese, police say
St. john's, n.l.
The Canadian Press

Police in Newfoundland say patrol officers were assaulted Thursday by a “very irate male” wielding a block of cheese.

A media release from the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says the incident occurred when officers responded to a disturbance at a residence in central St. John's, N.L., at around 9 p.m.

The release says they encountered an angry man who then assaulted the officers with “a block of cheese.”

Police say they arrested the man, and charged him with assault, assaulting a police officer and breach of probation.

He was taken to a lock-up facility in St. John’s to await a court appearance.

The RNC did not say if the officers were injured or what kind of cheese was used.

Report an editorial error

Report a technical issue

Follow related authors and topics

Authors and topics you follow will be added to your personal news feed in Following.

Interact with The Globe