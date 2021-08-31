 Skip to main content
Jagmeet Singh to target ‘big-money’ house flippers with pitch to hike capital gains tax

Coquitlam, B.C.
The Canadian Press
Canada's New Democratic Party leader Jagmeet Singh poses for a photo with supporters during his election campaign tour at Transfer Beach Park in Ladysmith, B.C., Aug. 30, 2021.

KEVIN LIGHT/Reuters

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he will crack down on “big-money” house flippers by increasing the taxable amount of capital gains profits from 50 to 75 per cent.

Singh made the announcement today in Metro Vancouver, an area where the NDP hopes to attract voters who are frustrated with housing prices that have skyrocketed out of reach of many middle-class families.

He says his plan would target wealthy speculators who buy affordable homes, renovate them quickly and resell them for profit, while using what he describes as the capital gains loophole to not pay their “fair share” of taxes.

He says Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau has refused to close the loophole even though it has a billion-dollar price tag and 88 per cent of it goes to the richest one per cent of Canadians.

Editorial: Why giving people more money to buy homes won’t make homes more affordable

A capital gains tax is applied on the sale of an investment asset, like a stock share or real estate property, but does not apply to a primary residence and Singh says he has no plans to change that.

The Liberals proposed last week an anti-flipping tax on residential properties, requiring that such homes be held for at least 12 months.

Singh pointed to high levels of money laundering in British Columbia, saying it has been driving up housing costs.

“We can also tackle that,” he said.

“And while the B.C. NDP has done a lot to tackle it provincially, it’s really something that needs federal partnership. The federal government is in the best position to tackle money laundering, and to tackle the illegal activities that are driving up the cost of housing.”

