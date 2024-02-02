Police say a man wanted in an alleged 2010 Ontario murder has been arrested after flying into Toronto Pearson International Airport.

Durham Regional Police say a 36-year-old man flying into the airport from South America was arrested on Jan. 31 and charged with second-degree murder and robbery.

They say investigators went to the airport after they were contacted by the Canada Border Services Agency and Peel Region police about a man wanted for the 2010 murder of Derrick Brooks, who was 32 years old at the time.

Police say the 36-year-old accused has no fixed address.

Police say Brooks and another man were found with serious injuries at an Oshawa, Ont., apartment after reports of a disturbance early on June 25, 2010.

A news release issued by police at the time says officers did not immediately find any suspects and no arrests had been made.