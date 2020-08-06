Manitoba manhunt revisited: Globe documentary tells the story of a search for two fugitives and the trapper who helped close the case

Manhunt, Manitoba: two fugitives and the trapper who helped close the case The Globe and Mail

One year ago, the search for murder suspects Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod ended in the dense forests of Northern Manitoba. The manhunt captivated the country and drew worldwide attention as the RCMP chased the shadowy teens from B.C. to a small community near Gillam, Man.

As the police released tidbits of information to an anxious public, a local Cree trapper worked behind the scenes. He would have an impact on the search that no one could imagine.

The Globe and Mail spent more than two weeks on the ground, producing in-depth coverage of the manhunt, and returned in the immediate wake of its dark conclusion for exclusive interviews.

The resulting documentary is both an intimate story of one community living through a waking nightmare, and a portrait of the gruelling investigative work needed to track a pair of killers through a harsh and unforgiving landscape.





