Open this photo in gallery: Manitoba premier Wab Kinew, left, welcomes Richard Beauvais, centre, and Edward Ambrose, right, to his office in the Manitoba Legislature in Winnipeg on March 21, 2024. Mr. Ambrose and Mr. Beauvais were born in a municipally run hospital in Arborg, Man., in 1955 and were sent home with each other's parents.JOHN WOODS/The Canadian Press

Premier Wab Kinew stood in the Manitoba legislature Thursday facing the two men who learned in 2022 they had been switched at birth nearly seventy years ago and apologized to them.

“On behalf of the Manitoba government, we sincerely apologize for our failure to care for you, to protect you, to ensure you would grow up with the families that brought you into this world,” Mr. Kinew told Edward Ambrose and Richard Beauvais, as their family members looking on from the gallery. “We apologize to your children and grandchildren for depriving them for so many years of their rightful inheritance.”

Mr. Ambrose of Winnipeg, wearing a Métis sash around his waist, sat alongside Mr. Beauvais of Sechelt, B.C., both looking downcast, as the premier described the tragedy, which he described as a “failure of the system,” and how it impacted both men’s lives.

A hospital’s mistake left two men estranged from their heritages. Now they fight for answers

Born on the same day at a small hospital north of the Manitoba capital in 1955, the men learned in 2022 that they had been raised in each other’s families. Family members began sleuthing out the mistake after they discovered perplexing results on a genealogical DNA kit and later confirmed the news with further medical DNA testing.

Mr. Ambrose was born Indigenous but raised by a family of Ukrainian descent, while Mr. Beauvais ended up in a Métis community despite his non-Indigenous heritage.

The men’s lawyer, Bill Gange, said the apology in the legislature is a significant step for both men and their families who have been asking for an official acknowledgment of the life-altering mistake since April, 2022.

“This is going to be a cathartic moment to help reset their lives,” said Mr. Gange in an interview. “It is very important for this mistake to be recognized and for those in charge to say: We’re sorry that this happened to you. It is devastating to a person’s sense of self.”

Ahead of the apology, the men, their families and Mr. Gange met Mr. Kinew in the Premier’s Office.

Last year, The Globe and Mail published an exclusive story about the tragic mistake and the men’s fight for answers from the province. At the time, Manitoba officials declined to comment and denied responsibility for the mistake, while then Official Opposition critic for Indigenous affairs Ian Bushie called for an apology and an independent investigation.

In December, 2023, after questions about the case from The Globe to the newly formed NDP government, the Premier’s office confirmed an apology was forthcoming.

Mr. Ambrose was raised in the farming town of Rembrandt, north of Winnipeg, with nurturing, middle class parents of Ukrainian descent.

Mr. Beauvais grew up about 100 kilometres away in the Métis community of St. Laurent, where he was forcibly taken into government custody during the Sixties Scoop and separated from his six siblings. As a young adolescent he bonded with a foster family in Eriksdale and continues a close relationship with them today.

Last year, a government spokesman said the province wasn’t responsible because the hospital, known as the Arbor Medical Nursing Unit at the time, was municipally run. Mr. Gange has dismissed that argument as “shirking responsibility” because the hospital received provincial funding and the doctors and nurses were hired by the province.

The response last year from the then-Progressive Conservative government was in contrast to how Ottawa ultimately handled two separate switched-at-birth cases discovered in 2015 and 2016 at the federally run hospital in Norway House, Man. The Canadian government immediately apologized, launched an independent review, provided support for counselling and gave financial settlements to the victims and their families, said Mr. Gange, who also served as those victims’ lawyer.

The men’s story has raised complex and difficult questions about the harms that were caused. What reparations are owed to a man who wrongly lived an Indigenous identity because of a health care mistake? What is owed to someone whose Indigenous identity has been lost? While both sets of parents died several years ago, some of the men’s siblings have also been caused significant trauma by the revelation, added Mr. Gange.

“These men, to learn so late in life, they have suffered a loss – it just seems to me the right thing for the government, which is responsible ultimately for the welfare of the community it serves, to attempt to compensate,” he said.