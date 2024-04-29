McGill calls pro-Palestinian camp illegal, levels accusations of antisemitism at protesters

Open this photo in gallery: A pro-Palestinian protest encampment on the campus of McGill University in Montreal on April 29, 2024.GRAHAM HUGHES/Getty Images

McGill University on Monday declared a pro-Palestinian encampment on its campus, which grew significantly but remained peaceful over the weekend, illegal and denounced alleged antisemitic behaviour among protesters.

In a statement Monday, McGill said the growing encampment violates the university’s policies and the law. It said it discussed “conditions in place to ensure safety as well as a timeline to remove the tents” with lawyers for McGill students but that students “did not bring any proposals or suggestions to further the dialogue.”

Sasha Robson, a McGill student and protest organizer, said the university “will only negotiate on us leaving” and has “not engaged substantially in any negotiation about our actual demands.”

On Monday morning, dozens of tents surrounded by banner-covered fences were set up on the downtown Montreal campus lawn. Hundreds of people, including students and educators from other institutions, were there to protest Israel’s attacks on Gaza and support divestment demands.

Music was playing and several groups were making signs or chatting, sitting on blankets around the camp first erected Saturday.

“Our fundamental demand is total divestment from all companies supporting or complicit in the current genocide and occupation of Palestine,” said Ms. Robson.

The university said in its statement that there was “video evidence of some people using unequivocally antisemitic language and intimidating behaviour” Sunday, which McGill said it condemns and will investigate. Asked about specifics, the university did not respond.

Montreal police spokesperson Véronique Dubuc said the department is in communication with McGill but there have been no arrests or any incidents involving protesters thus far.

Similar encampments on U.S. university campuses have grown in size recent days, leading to clashes between protesters and counter-protesters as police and university officials struggle to maintain order.

Richard Janda, a McGill law professor who observed the protest Monday, said he did not witness any antisemitic or violent behaviour. “I’ve certainly seen some slogans that might offend some people,” but “the kinds of things that are being said here, even if I don’t necessarily agree with them all, are things that represent free speech,” he said.

Jonathan Sterne, a McGill professor of communications studies, said he came out Monday to support students’ demands. “We’re far away from the violence [in the Gaza Strip],” he said, but “it’s important to stand up and say something” about Israeli attacks. Dr. Sterne, who is Jewish, said he did not witness any antisemitic incident.

B’nai Brith, a human rights organization and “staunch defender of the State of Israel” described the McGill encampment and other similar movements as a “rising tide of antisemitism” on campuses. In an online letter campaign, the organization called for postsecondary institution leaders “to take decisive and immediate action against demonstrations, riots, encampments, and other antisemitic activities to ensure the safety and well-being of all students.”

Israel’s assault on the blockaded Gaza Strip has killed more than 34,000 people over the past six months, according to Gaza health authorities. The war was triggered by a Hamas-led attack on Israeli towns on Oct. 7 that left 1,200 people dead and about 250 taken hostage, according to Israeli tallies.

The large number of deaths and injuries, as well as the widespread destruction and displacement of nearly all of Gaza’s 2.3 million population, are among actions that the World Court has said could amount to genocide. Israel has rejected those claims.

In March, more than 1,200 McGill alumni, faculty, and staff signed an open letter detailing divestment demands.

They asked the university to “fully divest from all companies which directly or indirectly support Israel’s apartheid state and its ongoing genocide against Palestinians.” This, the open letter says, represents about $20-million in a dozen companies including arms manufacturer Lockheed Martin, food and drink giant Coca-Cola, fossil-fuel multinational Chevron, and the Royal Bank of Canada. McGill’s investments, totalling hundreds of millions of dollars, are disclosed on its website. They also asked McGill to cut all academic ties with the Israeli state, including universities.

Last fall, undergraduate students at McGill voted in favour of a “policy against genocide in Palestine” calling on the university to condemn Israel’s bombing campaign on Gaza and break ties with people and corporations connected to what it describes as genocide, ethnic cleansing, or apartheid against Palestinians.

Despite the results of the referendum, the policy’s implementation was delayed by a court order after a challenge brought by an anonymous McGill student with the support of B’nai Brith.

In another statement in March, McGill said it “will not cut ties with Israeli universities and research institutions.” McGill did not say whether it would consider meeting divestment demands but said a process exists for such demands, which involves filing an “expression of concern” to the Board of Governors, supported by a petition.