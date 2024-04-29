McGill University says pro-Palestinian encampment illegal and violates policies

Open this photo in gallery: A pro-Palestinian activist sits within an encampment set up on the McGill University campus in Montreal on April 29.Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press

McGill University says the camp set up by pro-Palestinian student activists on the institution’s grounds in Montreal violates school policies and the law.

More than two dozen tents had been pitched at the school’s downtown campus on Sunday afternoon, with a steady stream of visitors stopping by to drop off donations and supplies.

McGill says in a statement today that the number of people who have set up tents on campus has tripled since Saturday, and many of them, if not the majority, are not members of the school community.

The institution says its leaders are discussing next steps after lawyers representing McGill students in the encampment informed them the protesters refuse to discuss a timeline to remove the tents.

A McGill student and encampment spokesperson who didn’t want to give her full name for fear of reprisals from the school or police said on Sunday that the campers intend to remain indefinitely.

She said student activists are demanding that the school divest from Israeli companies and cut ties with Israeli institutions in response to Israel’s offensive in Gaza.