It’s been one year since the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan, sending governments scrambling to evacuate their own citizens and promising Afghans who assisted their work in the country refuge.

Many who believe they are eligible for resettlement in this country have not heard from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, and feel completely abandoned.

The situation on the ground is only becoming more dangerous. The Globe reported in May that Afghans who worked as interpreters for the Canadian military have been beaten and tortured by the Taliban while waiting for Ottawa to help them.

A young woman buys bread in a bakery shop in Kabul, Afghanistan, July 11, 2022.GORAN TOMASEVIC/The Globe and Mail

Hockey Canada scored poorly in governance review before sexual-assault settlement controversy

Before Hockey Canada became engulfed in controversy this year over its handling of sexual-assault allegations, the government had concerns about its board of directors, including aspects of transparency and accountability within the organization.

Documents obtained by The Globe and Mail show that Hockey Canada’s board of directors received poor grades from Sport Canada in an internal 2021 governance review. In two key categories, Hockey Canada did not meet the average score set by more than 60 national sport organizations across the country, despite being one of the largest and best-funded of these groups.

Salman Rushdie ‘on the road to recovery,’ agent says

Salman Rushdie is “on the road to recovery,” his agent Andrew Wylie confirmed Sunday, two days after the author of The Satanic Verses suffered serious injuries in a stabbing at a lecture in upstate New York.

The announcement followed news that the lauded writer was removed from a ventilator Saturday and able to talk and joke. Wylie cautioned that although Rushdie’s “condition is headed in the right direction,” his recovery would be a long process. Rushdie, 75, suffered a damaged liver and severed nerves in an arm and an eye, Wylie had previously said, and was likely to lose the injured eye.

Also on our radar

Legacy of India’s Partition is now being extensively examined: This year, India marks 75 years of independence from the British Empire. But the legacy of Partition has only just begun to be seriously explored. A growing movement of community-led organizations here has brought to the fore forgotten stories through the lived histories of those who witnessed it. Their aim is to document survivors’ stories and understand the impact it has had on generations of Indians, Pakistanis, Bangladeshis and their diaspora.

Trudeau, Scholz to sign agreement exploring hydrogen fuel production in Canada for export to Germany: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will be visiting Canada from Aug. 21 to 23, and the two heads of government will sign the hydrogen accord during a stop in Stephenville, N.L.

Republicans demand to see affidavit that justified FBI search of Trump’s home: Republicans stepped up calls on Sunday for the release of an FBI affidavit showing the justification for its seizure of documents at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home amid reports of heightened threats against federal law enforcement personnel.

Canada’s dentists say new national system should not sharply reduce fees for visits: The Canadian dental industry is urging the federal government to make sure its dental-care expansion doesn’t affect coverage under workplace plans or sharply reduce dentists’ fees for visits.

ArriveCan modified to allow one-time exemption for vaccinated travellers: The Canadian government is allowing COVID-19-vaccinated travellers entering the country by land border a one-time exemption from quarantine, testing and fines if they fail to enter their information on the ArriveCan app. But the Canada Border Services Agency emphasizes that the app remains mandatory.

China has encroached on Canada’s critical minerals industry, with almost no obstruction from Ottawa: For the past two decades, China has built up a powerful position in Canada’s critical minerals and mining sector, with little oversight from the federal government.

Morning markets

World markets struggle: Global shares struggled to advance on Monday while investors digested news of an unexpected cut in Chinese interest rates as data pointed to faltering growth in the world’s second largest economy. Around 5:30 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 was up 0.11 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 gained 0.05 per cent and 0.14 per cent, respectively. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei rose 1.14 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.67 per cent. New York futures were lower. The Canadian dollar was trading at 77.50 US cents.

What everyone’s talking about

Plant a tree to slow global warming? If only it were so simple

“Tree planting as a carbon-reduction strategy has been hyped for years, with its serious limitations rarely acknowledged – remember, there is no anti-tree lobby. But a commentary last year in Nature, looking at Microsoft’s net zero investments, including “offsets” against emissions, found decidedly mixed results…the real heavy lifting on climate change is going to have to come from emitting less carbon through burning less fossil fuels and major investments in clean energy.” - The Editorial Board

The UN just recognized access to a healthy environment is a universal human right. It’s time for Canada to take action

“Respecting Canadians’ right to a healthy environment means expanding well beyond Canada’s current efforts to protect 25 per cent of its lands and waters in order to safeguard its rich biodiversity of plants and animals.” - Dr. David Boyd, Dr. Kai Chan, Dr. Amanda Giang, Dr. Navin Ramankutty

Today’s editorial cartoon

David Parkins/The Globe and Mail

Living better

16 must-visit fall travel destinations – and how to book your off-season trip

Summer is coming to a close, and autumn is approaching with a busy slate of back-to-school plans, back-to-office arrangements, and the upcoming holiday season nearer than ever. With so much going on, fall might not seem like the best time to travel – but, if you can get away, the off-season may actually be the perfect time of year to take flight.

Moment in time: Aug. 15, 1936

The heat wave of 1936

The Globe and Mail

For more than 100 years, photographers and photo editors working for The Globe and Mail have preserved an extraordinary collection of news photography. Every Monday, The Globe features one of these images. This month, we’re going swimming.

Toronto’s Sunnyside Park was a fin de siècle destination for city residents, with a hotel and an amusement park and, until 1950, a free streetcar ride available to children appearing with bathing suits and towels. Before the ubiquity of home air conditioning, families relied on swimming pools and lakeside breezes to stay cool. In 1936, a chilly few July days saw families using the kiddie pool at Sunnyside to avoid the cold lake, but within days of this photo, taken by Globe photographer John Boyd, a heat wave struck Ontario and Quebec, with temperatures soaring to 40 degrees. Toronto turned its 21 kilometres of lakefront into a campground. By night, the youth “frolicked on the now cooled sands, swam in the refreshing water, built bonfires, turned on portable radios, strummed on guitars and whiled away the night with song and laughter,” wrote one newspaper at the time. Lisan Jutras

