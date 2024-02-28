Good morning,

Ottawa is conducting a review of its program to support Indigenous contractors over concerns about its use by companies that worked on the ArriveCan app, Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu said yesterday.

While much of the focus on ArriveCan has centred around IT staffing company GCStrategies, concerns have also been expressed about Dalian Enterprises. Dalian received $7.9-million for its work on the app and regularly wins federal contracts under a procurement program that promotes Indigenous businesses.

Dalian often works with Coradix, a larger company that does not bill itself as Indigenous. Both companies have received more than $400-million in federal contract work over the past decade. Indigenous organizations have raised concerns with these types of arrangements, warning they can promote “phantom joint ventures.”

Labour-starved provinces seek new ways to draw high-school students to skilled trades

With demand for skilled-trade workers in Canada reaching record high levels in 2021 and 2022, industry and government efforts are attempting to dispel the myths and stigma around the labour sector and drum up interest among high-school students about to head into the work force.

According to Statistics Canada, the number of new, young entrants into the skilled trades isn’t replacing those who are retiring quickly enough. In the construction industry alone, employers were looking to fill 81,500 vacancies in the first quarter of 2022.

Provinces are introducing programs that encourage students to pursue an apprenticeship earlier, but some critics warn that these programs are short-sighted, worrying that young people will lose the longer-term benefits of analytical thinking and the exposure to different subjects that comes from staying in school.

Online harms bill’s proposed changes could risk silencing free speech, experts say

Experts are warning that Ottawa’s proposal to change the law to allow people to file complaints over what they perceive as hate speech online could overwhelm the system and have a negative effect on free speech.

The online harms bill would change the Human Rights Act to make posting hate speech online a form of discrimination and empower people to file complaints to the Canadian Human Rights Commission about such posts. People found guilty of posting hate speech could have to pay victims up to $20,000 in compensation.

The bill could silence people, from comedians to commentators, who fear being reported to the commission and face the prospect of paying huge fines, experts say. They also say the bill could lead to an influx of complaints and even lead people “to weaponize” them.

Biden wins primary, but Gaza protest vote gathers steam: Joe Biden won the Michigan Democratic presidential primary yesterday, but a protest vote by Democrats angry over his support for Israel in its war in Gaza showed signs of potential strength. Donald Trump won the Republican presidential primary by a large margin, further strengthening his grip on the Republican White House nomination.

Newfoundland’s Comptroller-General to probe nursing contracts: Newfoundland and Labrador’s Comptroller-General is set to launch a review of contracts provincial officials signed with a for-profit nursing agency that collected $1.6-million in public money to cover meals for its personnel, even as it told workers to pay for their own food.

Israel, Hamas indicate no deal is imminent: Israel and Hamas yesterday played down chances of an imminent breakthrough in talks for a ceasefire in Gaza, after U.S. President Joe Biden said Israel has agreed to pause its offensive during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan if a deal is reached to release some hostages.

Toronto’s library system services returning after cyberattack: Four months after ransomware hobbled their network, Toronto libraries are returning to normal as a mammoth shipment of items from storage is being distributed to branches across the city.

Sam Mizrahi sued by Edward Rogers’s real estate fund: Edward Rogers wants an Ontario judge to appoint receivers for two condo projects his private real estate fund Constantine Enterprises Inc. co-owns with real estate developer Sam Mizrahi, alleging Mizrahi owes Constantine tens of millions of dollars.

World stocks eased as traders held their fire ahead of a U.S. price reading later this week that may influence the timing of the Federal Reserve’s easing cycle. The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 47 countries, fell 0.2 per cent. Wall Street was also set to fall, with S&P futures gauges pointing to losses of around 0.3 per cent.

In early trading, Britain’s FTSE 100 index was down 0.6 per cent, France’s CAC 40 slid 0.8 per cent while Germany’s DAX advanced 0.9 per cent. In Japan, the Nikkei dipped to 39,208.03, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell to 16,536.85.

The dollar is trading at 73.65 U.S. cents.

John Ibbitson: “The Conservative Party has positioned itself exactly where it needs to be to secure the support of younger, economically insecure middle-class voters. This seems to confuse many older, economically secure middle-class voters. It certainly confuses the Liberals.”

Editorial: “... if increasing domestic investment is policy-makers’ overriding goal, then cutting taxes on that investment should be their focus.”

This summer, cabin resorts offer a low-stress vacation

As winter drags on, many Canadians are looking to warmer months and planning summer vacations. A nearby summer cottage rental is always an option until you realize all the work that has to be done for a cottage getaway. Instead, cabin resorts are a better idea – private accommodations with the same rustic appeal of cottages, but with the amenities and customer service of a traditional resort.

Who would be in your dream We Are the World group of 2024? We want to know

Two days down, three more to go. This week on The Globe, we’re asking readers to vote for their dream We Are the World-style supergroup. Readers have already picked eight members, including Bruce Springsteen, Elton John and Dolly Parton. Who else will make it in? Vote for your favourites now.

Moment in time: Feb. 28, 2010

Open this photo in gallery: Canada's Sidney Crosby celebrates his game winning goal during overtime period men's ice hockey gold medal final at the 2010 Winter Olympic Games in Vancouver, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2010.Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

Canada wins gold in hockey at Olympics defeating Team USA in a thrilling game

Organizers of the Vancouver Winter Olympics could not have asked for a better men’s hockey gold medal game, especially when it went to sudden-death overtime. Millions of television viewers watched the Canadian-American showdown this day in 2010. Team Canada had to play an extra elimination game, including a close 3-2 victory over Slovakia, to reach the final. Team USA, by contrast, had topped the Group A preliminary round (including defeating Canada 5-3) before cruising into the gold medal game with a convincing 6-1 win over Finland. Jonathan Toews opened the scoring for Canada mid-way through the fast, physical first period of the final. Corey Perry made it 2-0 before Ryan Kesler put Team USA on the score sheet in the second. A frantic third period had Canada on the cusp of victory. But with the American goalie pulled, Zach Parise potted the equalizer with just 25 seconds left. A little more than seven minutes into the extra frame, Canada’s Sidney Crosby called, “Iggy!” as he skated into the left face-off circle near the American net. Taking a pass from Jarome Iginla along the boards, Mr. Crosby scored the “golden goal.” Bill Waiser

