Morning Update: Rogers boardroom rift deepens as Edward Rogers faces resistance in bid to overhaul telecom giant’s leadership

Independent directors at Rogers Communications Inc. are pushing back against attempts by chair Edward Rogers to overhaul the telecom and media giant’s leadership, and the company’s family trust will hold an emergency meeting to consider limiting Mr. Rogers’s ability to exercise voting control.

The boardroom rift in the middle of the $26-billion takeover of Shaw Communications Inc. erupted after Edward Rogers attempted to replace Rogers chief executive officer Joe Natale with chief financial officer Tony Staffieri and oust other members of the company’s leadership team. It pits Edward Rogers against his mother, Loretta Rogers, and sisters Martha Rogers and deputy chair Melinda Rogers-Hixon. The majority of the Rogers family and the company’s board opposed Edward Rogers’s plan and Staffieri left the company.

Open this photo in gallery The Rogers Communications building in Toronto on March 15, 2021. (Melissa Tait / The Globe and Mail) Melissa Tait/The Globe and Mail

Canada’s annual inflation rate hits 4.4 per cent in September, highest since 2003

Canadian inflation surged in September at the fastest pace since 2003 due to higher gas and housing costs, adding fuel to a boisterous debate over how long prices will rise rapidly.

The consumer price index (CPI) rose 4.4 per cent in September from a year earlier, Statistics Canada said yesterday, up from 4.1 per cent in August. It was the sixth consecutive month that inflation has exceeded the Bank of Canada’s target range of 1 per cent to 3 per cent.

Hospitals are left on their own to tackle abuse against staffers

It was 90 minutes into her shift at an Edmonton emergency room when Sarah Basuric heard a commotion. When the 30-year-old nurse parted a curtain to investigate, she walked into what she calls a “cloud.” Immediately, her eyes started burning and she struggled to breathe. “I grabbed onto a bedside table because the edges of my vision were going black,” says Basuric, who was quickly admitted to the intensive care unit after it was discovered that a patient had released bear spray from a concealed can.

Violence, verbal abuse, harassment and assault have plagued health care workplaces for decades, says Linda Silas, president of the Canadian Federation of Nurses Unions (CFNU): “The first stop-the-violence campaign I worked on was in 1991.” But the pandemic has ushered in new urgency. In Canada, where health care is a provincial file, coping with a countrywide problem is tricky. Absent national standards for prevention and mitigation, many hospitals are scrambling to create safeguards on their own.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Xi Jinping prepares to rewrite Chinese Communist Party history: Chinese President Xi Jinping and other top leaders will meet in Beijing next month for a closed-door summit expected to underscore Xi’s firm grip on power as the country faces economic uncertainty and growing tensions with the West.

Tories object to mandatory vaccination policy: The Conservative Party is opposing a mandatory vaccination policy for the House of Commons that was announced this week by an all-party board of MPs. While the Liberals, Bloc Québécois and NDP have all supported mandatory vaccination for everyone – including MPs – who enter the House precinct, the board’s closed-door decision was announced over the objections of the Conservative Party.

Ontario to remove work certification barrier for immigrants: Immigrants to Ontario who qualify for certain trades and professions will no longer have to gain job experience in the province to receive work certification, under legislation to be introduced by Labour Minister Monte McNaughton.

Tax and Spend: Doug Ford is completely wrong in his suggestion that immigrants are aiming to laze around

Failure to attract capital for energy transition puts jobs at risk, report says: Hundreds of thousands of jobs could be at risk if Canada fails to attract sufficient private capital to transform its industries for life in a low-carbon global economy, a study by a federally supported climate think tank says.

Canadian wins prestigious piano competition: Bruce (Xiaoyu) Liu of Canada won the €40,000 ($45,000) first prize in the 18th Frederic Chopin international piano competition, a prestigious event that launches pianists’ world careers. Liu performed Chopin’s concerto in E minor, opus 11 with the orchestra at the packed National Philharmonic in Warsaw.

Protesters denounce Netflix over Chappelle transgender comments: About 100 people protested near Netflix Inc.’s headquarters yesterday against the streaming pioneer’s decision to release comedian Dave Chappelle’s new special, The Closer, which they say ridicules transgender people.

The Decibel podcast: Why Netflix employees walked out to protest against Dave Chappelle’s comedy special

MORNING MARKETS

World stocks slipped as the upbeat mood that carried the Dow Jones and bitcoin to records yesterday ran out of steam, while a pause in the oil rally stalled rising global bond yields.

Turkey’s lira was backsliding towards record lows with the central bank expected to chop its interest rates again later and China Evergrande was back in the firing line after it had been forced to abandon the sale of a $2.6-billion stake in its property services unit. Other risk and commodity sensitive currencies such as the Australian and New Zealand dollars and South African rand also hit a speed bump, giving the safe-haven Japanese yen a rare lift after it had fallen to a four-year low versus the dollar.

WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT

Konrad Yakabuski: “[Quebec] Premier François Legault continues to reject calls to increase the number of immigrants the province accepts each year, despite a severe labour shortage. That choice comes with consequences, though that will not stop the Legault government, backed by Quebec’s opposition parties and the Bloc Québécois, from putting pressure on Mr. Trudeau to protect the province’s current seat count.”

Editorial: “The legalization of cannabis put Canada at the forefront of the change in global drug policy. … And for most Canadians, the anniversary of the shift from illegal to legal pot goes unnoticed and unmarked. No news is good news.”

TODAY’S EDITORIAL CARTOON

Open this photo in gallery Brian Gable Brian Gable/The Globe and Mail

LIVING BETTER

Dispelling common culinary myths, from refreezing rules to bread blunders

Much of the knowledge we accumulate around food and cooking is learned from those we spend time in the kitchen with. Though home cooks can pass on plenty of useful information while getting dinner on the table, not all the advice we pick up is current – or entirely accurate. Here are a few common culinary myths that have been kept alive for generations – but can now be shelved for good.

MOMENT IN TIME: OCTOBER 21, 1959

Open this photo in gallery A crowd of people gathers at the corner of 89th St. and Fifth Ave. during the opening of the Guggenheim Museum, October 25, 1959. NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images

Guggenheim opens in New York

Six months after the death of its famous creator, architect Frank Lloyd Wright, the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum opened its doors to the public. The crowning achievement of Wright’s long career, the distinctive building he had designed to house Guggenheim’s impressive collection of modern art was cylindrical and wider at the top than at the bottom. Inside the art was hung along the sloping walls of a central, spiralling ramp or in shallow side galleries. The building was intended as a “temple to the spirit” and Wright argued that it permitted a seamless experience of the art as visitors descended the ramp. However, critics have always complained that the architecture overshadowed the art in a space where it was difficult to hang paintings. Over the years, several renovations have added more conventional gallery spaces but that landmark form, like a giant teacup, remains as beloved and controversial as ever. The Guggenheim is both recognized as the original “starchitect” museum and was listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2019. Kate Taylor

