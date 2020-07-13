 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Canada

Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you make the most of staying home.
Visit the hub

Most of Ontario to enter stage 3 on Friday, but not Toronto area, Windsor

Laura StoneQueen's Park Reporter
Dine-in restaurants, gyms and playgrounds will be allowed to reopen in most parts of Ontario on Friday, but not in the Toronto area or Windsor.

Premier Doug Ford’s government is also significantly boosting the number of people allowed to gather — to 100 outside, and 50 inside — as part of the province’s “stage 3” reopening plan to be announced on Monday.

Mr. Ford is set to make the announcement at Queen’s Park at 1 p.m.

As part of the plan, 24 out of the province’s 34 regions will move to stage 3 starting Friday. But the Toronto area and surrounding suburbs, Haldimand-Norfolk, Lambton and Windsor-Essex — where there have been significant outbreaks among migrant workers — will have to wait until an unknown date.

The government also pursued a similar regional approach to reopening the province in stage 2, which allowed for restaurant patios and salons to resume their services.

In stage 3, restaurants and bars can resume dine-in services, but patrons must be seated and maintain physical distancing from other tables. Other businesses that can reopen are gyms, fitness studios, community centres, facial services, movie theatres, festivals, parties and receptions, concerts and parts of casinos, with physical distancing and gathering limits in place.

But amusement parks, buffets, overnight camps, private karaoke rooms, prolonged contact sports, saunas and steam rooms, and table games at casinos are still outlawed — as well as dancing at restaurants and bars.

While the government is boosting indoor gathering limits to 50 and outdoor limits to 100 with physical distancing, Ontario is still recommending people limit their “social circles” to 10 people. Social circles are comprised of people who can get together without maintaining physical distancing.

Much of Ontario entered Stage 2 on June 19.

But Toronto and neighbouring Peel Region didn’t join until June 24, and the last two towns in Stage 1 — Leamington and Kingsville — moved up on July 7.

The province recorded 129 additional cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, for a new total of 36,723.

Ontario also reported another three deaths linked to the virus.

- with a report from the Canadian Press

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

