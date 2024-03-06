An Ontario couple and their three children have been identified as the victims of a deadly plane crash in Nashville.

Nashville police identified the pilot as 43-year-old Victor Dotsenko from King Township in a post on X Wednesday.

Dotsenko’s wife, 39-year-old Rimma, and their three children between the ages of seven and 12 were also killed in the crash.

The mayor of King Township, Steve Pellegrini, expressed condolences to the friends and relatives of the family, calling it a “heartbreaking and devastating loss” for the community.

A single-engine plane crashed alongside a highway in Nashville on Monday evening, killing all five people aboard.

The pilot had radioed air traffic controllers to report that his engine had shut down.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has sent a representative to assist in the crash investigation being led by U.S. authorities.