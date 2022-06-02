Supporters watch as results roll in at Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath's election night event in Hamilton, Ont., Thursday, June 2, 2022.Tara Walton/The Canadian Press

Andrea Horwath is stepping down as leader of the Ontario New Democrats despite the party regaining Official Opposition status.

In an emotional speech, Horwath said it was time for her to pass the torch.

Horwath did not commit during the campaign to continuing to lead the party if the NDP didn’t form government and observers expected her to step down.

She ran for premier four times during her tenure as NDP leader.

Horwath held the post since 2009, and led the party to become the Official Opposition in 2018 by nearly doubling their seat count.

More coming.

