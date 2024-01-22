Newfoundland and Labrador cabinet minister Derrick Bragg, who revealed his cancer diagnosis in June, died today at the age of 59.

Premier Andrew Furey announced the death and offered his condolences to family of the member of the legislature for Fogo Island-Cape Freels.

Bragg was first elected with the Liberals in 2015 and held several portfolios after being named to cabinet in 2019, the last before his diagnosis being fisheries, forestry and agriculture.

Derek Bennett, speaker of the house of assembly, described Bragg as not just a colleague but a friend to all.

Bragg was born in Greenspond, N.L., and before entering provincial politics he worked as a town clerk and manager and also served many years as volunteer fire chief.

Tony Wakeham, leader of the official Opposition Progressive Conservatives, said Bragg was proud of his rural roots and was appreciated on both sides of the legislature for being witty and down to earth.

Furey described Bragg as a devoted father and grandfather and a committed husband.

“To his family and all those feeling the weight of this loss, may the memories of a life well-lived comfort and console you in these hard moments,” the premier wrote.