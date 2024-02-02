Nova Scotia police say they are investigating alleged sexual offences at an elementary school on the province’s South Shore.

Lunenburg District RCMP say they received a report on Oct. 25 of sexual assaults believed to have occurred at Pentz Elementary School in Pleasantville, N.S.

The report involved a child victim and a male employee, who police say has not been at the school since Oct. 26.

The Mounties say they launched an investigation immediately and that additional victims have since come forward.

Police say they think there may be more victims and are appealing to parents and guardians to talk to their children.

Investigators have not released the number of victims to date or details about the suspect.