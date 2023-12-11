Ontario’s Ombudsman is investigating concerns around a series of government programs that gave parents money to support their children’s learning during pandemic-related school disruptions.

Paul Dubé said on Monday that his office received “disturbing accounts” from parents on how the payments were processed.

In about a dozen cases, a relative who had no role in caring for the child had claimed the money, leaving the parents empty-handed. In others, parents with sole custody or restraining orders against the other were denied payments because the other parent had claimed the funds, the ombudsman said.

“We heard disturbing accounts from parents who were not only denied funding for the children in their care – they were not told who received the payments,” Mr. Dubé said in a statement.

He added: “If the Ministry’s aim is to support children directly through these programs, then it has a duty to do so fairly and ensure that the money goes to those who have the children in their care.”

The Ministry of Education has given out six payments since 2020 under successive programs. In the most recent, called “Catch Up Payments,” parents could apply for $200 or $250 for each child to help offset costs such as tutoring services, supplies and equipment to support their children.

Mr. Dubé said his office will conduct a “systemic investigation” after receiving about 200 complaints from parents about the programs.

The Ministry of Education has been notified that the probe will examine how applications were processed, he said.

“People have complained to us about this issue through successive iterations of these programs, and the latest version is likely not the last. Our investigation will look for the root of the problem and recommend ways to make these programs fair and transparent going forward.”

No timeline has been set for the investigation.

Isha Chaudhuri, a spokeswoman for Education Minister Stephen Lecce, said that the government will work with the Ombudsman as he carries out his reviews.

The government stepped in during a time of need “with direct financial relief to support students catch up on the basics of reading, writing and math,” Ms. Chaudhuri said in an e-mailed statement.

“While we fully welcome advice from the Ontario Ombudsman’s office, we are proud to have delivered direct payment programs to 2.2 million students and families across Ontario, providing needed financial support at a critical time.”

NDP education critic Chandra Pasma said on Monday that the programs were an attempt by the province to “make up for the lack of support students receive in our schools due to their government’s cuts.”

“Right from the start, it was clear that the payments intended for parents fell short, especially for families already struggling to make ends meet and children in desperate need of additional educational support,” Ms. Pasma said.

She added that Mr. Lecce failed to help families, and instead “fumbled the ball with mismanagement and poor planning.”