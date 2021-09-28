Ontario reports 466 new COVID-19 cases, nine deaths

Ontario is reporting 466 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths from the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 347 of the infected people are not vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

She says 119 of the cases are in fully vaccinated people.

Story continues below advertisement

The majority of cases are among people between the ages of 20 and 59.

There are 180 hospitalized patients in intensive care with COVID-related critical illness, including 127 people on ventilators.

The province says 86 per cent of residents aged 12 and older have at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 80 per cent have received both shots.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.