Ontario is reporting 636 new cases of COVID-19 today, along with two more deaths linked to the virus

It marks the first time since Oct. 9 that the daily case count rose above 600.

The seven-day average of new cases has been on the rise in the past few days after largely declining since a fourth-wave peak in early September.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 388 of the new cases are among people who aren’t fully vaccinated or have an unknown immunization status, while the other 248 involve people who are fully vaccinated.

The number of patients in intensive care dipped slightly to 126, though not all hospitals report on weekends.

As of Saturday, several groups of high-risk Ontarians are eligible for a booster shot including those aged 70 and older, health-care workers or essential caregivers in congregate settings, people who received two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine or one dose of the shot by Johnson & Johnson, and First Nations, Inuit and Metis adults and their non-Indigenous household members.

