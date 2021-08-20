Ontario reports 650 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths

Open this photo in gallery A health-care worker sanitizes his hands before doors open at a COVID-19 vaccine centre in Toronto on July 23. Chris Young/The Canadian Press

Ontario is reporting 650 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths from the virus.

Heath Minister Christine Elliott says 547 of the infected people were not fully vaccinated or had unknown vaccination status.

The new case numbers are based on 28,635 completed tests.

There were 135 patients in intensive care with COVID-related critical illness as of Friday, with 77 people on ventilators.

Elliott says 130 people in intensive care are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and five patients are fully vaccinated.

Eighty-two per cent of Ontarians aged 12 and older have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 74 per cent are fully vaccinated.

