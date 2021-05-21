Ontario says it will use AstraZeneca vaccine for second doses

Open this photo in gallery Pharmacist Barbara Violo arranges empty vials of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Junction Chemist in Toronto on April 19, 2021. Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Ontario will start using its existing supply of the AstraZeneca vaccine for second doses after putting use of the shots on hold last week over concerns about rare blood clots, the province’s Chief Medical Officer of Health said Friday.

Ontario Chief Medical Officer of Health David Williams says a review of data on the number of blood clot side effects expected from second doses of AstraZeneca in Britain shows a rate of one in 600,000 people – down from previous estimates of one in a million but still “very, very rare.” For first doses, Ontario estimates the risk of a severe blood clot at 1 in 60,000.

As a result, the province is now offering second doses of the vaccine starting the week of May 24, beginning with people who received their first doses between March 10 and March 19. This means some will receive a second dose after 10 weeks, less than the recommended 12-week gap for the vaccine, but the province says this still provides strong protection against COVID-19. For future second doses of AstraZeneca, Ontario intends to use that 12-week interval – which is smaller than the 16-week interval currently set for other vaccines.

“Nothing is more important than the health of Ontarians,” Dr. Williams said. “For the best protection against the COVID-19 [virus] it is vital that everyone who received the AstraZeneca vaccine for their first dose receives the second dose.”

The province was facing a deadline created by the about 55,000 doses of the vaccine it has on hand that start expiring May 31. Health Minister Christine Elliott had initially suggested that, despite best efforts, some doses might end up discarded. But she said this week that none would go to waste, even as the government was still evaluating what to do with the vaccines. Another 250,000 doses of AstraZeneca were also scheduled to have arrived this week.

Ontario started distributing AstraZeneca vaccines in March, in pharmacies as well as some doctor’s offices, initially just to those over 60 in certain areas of province, including in Toronto, the Kingston area, and Windsor-Essex. Dr. Williams said those eligible for these early second doses should contact the place where they got their first dose to book an appointment.

Dr. Williams said Ontario was still waiting for data and a decision from the National Advisory Council on vaccines as to whether those who received a first dose of AstraZeneca could opt to receive a second dose of another vaccine, such as those made by Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna.

Nearly one million Ontarians age 40 and up got a first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine before the shot was suspended last week. Ontario says it is committed to ensure everyone who received a first dose will have the ability to receive a second one and will provide more information on how those who received the vaccine after March 19 can book their booster shots.

