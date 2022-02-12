Protesters gather near Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Feb. 12, 2022, as truckers and supporters continue to protest vaccine mandates and other public-health restrictions.LARS HAGBERG/Reuters

Protests and blockades against COVID-19-related public health measures unfolded in Toronto, Ottawa and elsewhere Saturday under police watch, even as Ontario’s state of emergency entered its second day.

Hundreds of people and dozens of trucks remained dug in along Wellington Street in front of Parliament Hill and around downtown Ottawa, where many have been parked since the end of January. In Windsor, a blockade of the main bridge linking Canada and the U.S. was at least partially cleared Saturday.

But protesters have torn down a fence that was erected around the National War Memorial in Ottawa. The fence had been set up after the first weekend of demonstrations in the capital, when some protesters stood and danced on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the base of the memorial.

Police stood by and watched Saturday as dozens of demonstrators tore down the fence before gathering around the monument dedicated to Canada’s war dead.

No one was seen standing on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, which was covered in flowers, and it wasn’t immediately clear where the fence had gone.

At an Ottawa intersection one block away from Parliament, demonstrators had taken over a parking lot and were blasting music as passersby danced. Trucks began honking their horns continuously in the area as police officers sat parked in nearby vehicles.

A stage had been set up on the street in front of Parliament Hill where a lineup of speakers was set to address the crowd, which grew through the morning as people started to arrive.

The Ottawa Police Service, which has been criticized for not taking a harder line with the protesters, reported some demonstrators “exhibited aggressive behaviour” by refusing to follow directions and even overwhelming officers.

The police service says 28 arrests have been made while 140 criminal investigations are under way, with officers collecting various information to assist with prosecuting offenders.

Another 2,600 tickets have been issued by bylaw officers in relation to what the service describes as an “illegal occupation.”

“All available officers were deployed last night,” Ottawa police said in a statement on Saturday, adding: “We have a plan to end this unlawful occupation and await the necessary reinforcements to do so.”

Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly said Friday the biggest limitation on his force’s ability to end the crisis is a lack of officers, adding he had no response to his request for 1,800 personnel from the RCMP and Ontario Provincial Police.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the RCMP and OPP had carefully examined the request “to look at what exactly the plan is, what is exactly needed – and what is needed is being provided to be able to move through this in a peaceful, responsible way.”

More demonstrations were under way or being planned this weekend in other parts of the country, with blockades continuing at the border crossings in Alberta and Manitoba and another planned in Saskatchewan.

Federal, provincial and municipal politicians of all stripes are now calling for an end to the blockades, whose original stated aim was to protest vaccine mandates for cross-border truckers but which have since evolved into a catch-all movement opposed to all public-health restrictions and sometimes calling for the unlawful overthrow of democratically elected governments.

While the protests have disrupted businesses and trade in different parts of the country, concerns have also been raised about the presence of far-right extremists and hate groups using the protests to advance their ideological agendas and messages.

Toronto Police block off roads around Queen's Park as convoy participants and supporters resume their protest against COVID-19-related public-health measures on Feb. 12, 2022.NICK IWANYSHYN/Reuters

Hundreds gathered outside the Ontario legislature in Toronto, where crowd members of all ages waved Canadian flags and cheered as a speaker declared the event to be about freedom.

Diane Elms, a homeopath from Hagersville, Ont., was on hand with her grandchildren. She said she felt it was important to show them the importance of fighting for their rights to choose whether or not to get a vaccine and argued governments should not require inoculations.

The rally started a little late as vehicle access to the road that encircles the legislative building was blocked by a series of police cars, dumpsters and buses.

Trudeau has refused to speculate on when the current crisis might end, and antigovernment protesters railing against COVID-19 measures seemed unfazed by the latest efforts to rein them in.

Jurisdictional battles and partisan tensions also appeared to be hindering collaboration on resolving the disruptions.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford declared a state of emergency Friday that will allow his cabinet to impose $100,000 fines and up to one year in jail as punishments against people who continue to illegally block roads, bridges, and other critical infrastructure.

Both Ford and Trudeau have told protesters that if they don’t go home, the sanctions they face could ruin their lives.