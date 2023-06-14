The Prime Minister’s Office was alerted months before notorious killer and serial rapist Paul Bernardo was transferred to a medium security prison in May that the move was on the table, Justin Trudeau’s spokesperson said Wednesday.

The news significantly widens the net of people in government who were aware that such a move was being considered by Correctional Service Canada despite the shock and dismay that Mr. Trudeau and Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino have expressed since Mr. Bernardo’s transfer was made public last week.

“When a staff member in the Prime Minister’s Office was alerted in March by the Privy Council Office about the possibility of the transfer, inquiries and requests for information were immediately made to the Public Safety Minister’s Office,” spokesperson Alison Murphy said in a statement.

“That was the right step to take given the Public Safety Minister’s responsibility for the Correctional Service of Canada.”

“The Prime Minister was briefed on Monday, May 29,” she said.

Ms. Murphy did not immediately confirm whether the Prime Minister’s Office was also told that the transfer was approved by Correctional Service Canada before it was done.

Mr. Mendicino invoked the wrath of Parliament and the anger of the families of the victims of Mr. Bernardo on Wednesday after CBC News reported on Tuesday that his office had been told that Mr. Bernardo would be transferred to a lower security prison in March.

The Public Safety Minister told the House of Commons that his staff did not brief him on the transfer before it happened and he rejected calls from the Conservatives to resign.

However, on Wednesday he issued a directive to the federal corrections service demanding they contact him directly about high profile inmate transfers in the future rather than just his office.

It’s the second time in a month that Mr. Mendicino has released an edict demanding the agencies that report to him also talk to him. Both directives were made in the wake of damaging stories that raised issues of competence in Mr. Trudeau’s cabinet.

Opposition parties lambasted the government for a pattern of ignorance Wednesday.

They note that in addition to Mr. Mendicino saying his own staff didn’t brief him on the transfer of one of Canada’s most notorious killers, International Development Minister Harjit Sajjan has said he wasn’t reading his emails during the fall of Afghanistan, and Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair said he never read a spy agency memo issued directly to him about China targeting Conservative MP Michael Chong.

However, it’s the failure to communicate on the Paul Bernardo file that has touched off a firestorm in Canada with the Prime Minister twice distancing himself from his minister since the story broke.