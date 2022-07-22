the Lac Ste. Anne pilgrimage site in Alberta on July 20.Jessie Wardarski/The Associated Press

Why is the Pope coming to Canada?

Pope Francis has said he’s embarking on a “penitential pilgrimage” to foster healing and reconciliation among Indigenous peoples. During the six-day visit, he’s expected to apologize for the church’s role in Canada’s residential school system and meet with Indigenous groups in Alberta, Quebec and Nunavut. Catholic missionaries administered roughly two-thirds of the federally funded residential schools from the 1860s until 1969, when the Department of Indian Affairs took over the system.

What has he said previously about abuses at residential schools?

On April 1, Pope Francis apologized to a delegation of Indigenous leaders and residential school survivors in Rome. Their stories, he said, had filled him with shame for the role individual Catholics had played in their suffering. “For the deplorable conduct of those members of the Catholic Church, I ask for God’s forgiveness and I want to say to you with all my heart: I am very sorry.” Notably, he did not apologize for any institutional wrongdoing by the Church.

How Canada’s sovereignty is based on the 15th-century edicts of a lecherous pope

How does his visit address the Truth and Reconciliation’s calls to action?

In 2015, the Truth and Reconciliation Commission called on the Pope to deliver an apology in Canada for “spiritual, cultural, emotional, physical and sexual abuse” in Catholic-run residential schools. The commission cited Pope Benedict XVI’s 2010 apology to abuse victims in Ireland as a template. That apology, read aloud in churches across Ireland, was issued on the heels of two government reports that uncovered a pattern of abuse in church-run schools and a campaign to cover up decades of clerical child abuse in Dublin.

What will the Pope do in Canada?

The 85-year-old pontiff will arrive in Edmonton on Sunday and travel to the former Ermineskin Residential School the next day to meet with First Nations, Métis and Inuit groups. On July 26, he’ll be presiding over a mass at Edmonton’s Commonwealth Stadium and visiting the Lac Ste. Anne pilgrimage site. On the following two days, he’s scheduled to land in Quebec City, visit the Plains of Abraham and participate in Holy Mass at the National Shrine of Ste. Anne de Beaupré. He’ll fly to Iqaluit on his final day, July 29, for meetings with former residential school students before departing for Rome.

Where the Pope will be on visit to Canada Iqaluit 0 150 KM NWT NUN. Hudson Bay ALTA. MAN. SASK. Lac Ste. Anne NFLD. Edmonton QUE. Maskwacis ONT. Winnipeg Quebec City UNITED STATES Montreal Toronto Sun., July 24: Depart Rome; arrive Edmonton Mon., July 25: Edmonton; Maskwacis Tues., July 26: Edmonton; Lac Ste. Anne Wed., July 27: Depart Edmonton; arrive Quebec City Thurs., July 28: Quebec City Fri., July 29: Depart Quebec City; arrive Iqaluit; Rome THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: TILEZEN; OPENSTREETMAP CONTRIBUTORS; Bulletin of the Holy See Press Office Where the Pope will be on visit to Canada Iqaluit 0 150 KM NWT NUN. Hudson Bay ALTA. MAN. SASK. Lac Ste. Anne NFLD. Edmonton QUE. Maskwacis ONT. Winnipeg Quebec City UNITED STATES Montreal Toronto Sun., July 24: Depart Rome; arrive Edmonton Mon., July 25: Edmonton; Maskwacis Tues., July 26: Edmonton; Lac Ste. Anne Wed., July 27: Depart Edmonton; arrive Quebec City Thurs., July 28: Quebec City Fri., July 29: Depart Quebec City; arrive Iqaluit; Rome THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: TILEZEN; OPENSTREETMAP CONTRIBUTORS; Bulletin of the Holy See Press Office Where the Pope will be on visit to Canada Sun., July 24: Depart Rome; arrive Edmonton Iqaluit Mon., July 25: Edmonton; Maskwacis Tues., July 26: Edmonton; Lac Ste. Anne Wed., July 27: Depart Edmonton; arrive Quebec City Thurs., July 28: Quebec City Fri., July 29: Depart Quebec City; arrive Iqaluit; Rome Hudson Bay ALTA. SASK. MAN. Lac Ste. Anne NFLD. Edmonton QUE. Maskwacis ONT. Winnipeg CANADA UNITED STATES Quebec City PEI N.B. Ottawa Montreal N.S. Toronto 0 150 KM THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: TILEZEN; OPENSTREETMAP CONTRIBUTORS; Bulletin of the Holy See Press Office

When was the last papal visit to Canada?

Only one pontiff has visited Canada: Pope John Paul II. He made the apostolic voyage three times, in 1984, 1987 and 2002. During his first visit, he met with several Indigenous delegations to acknowledge mistakes by Catholic missionaries, preach reconciliation and advocate for Indigenous self-government. He also reaffirmed a 1537 papal edict declaring Indigenous people should not be deprived of liberty or property.

Pope John Paul II, right, receives a pair of gloves and handshakes from a group of Indigenous individuals as he departs Fort Simpson, Northwest Territories on September 21, 1987 following a mass for the Indigenous people of Canada.Dave Buston/THE CANADIAN PRESS

