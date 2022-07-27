Pope Francis and Gov. Gen. Mary Simon arrive at the Citadelle during his papal visit across Canada in Quebec City on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

The Vatican is not planning to conduct a formal investigation into the abuses at Catholic-run residential schools that operated across Canada for a century, but will examine any new evidence that emerges.

That was the message delivered Wednesday – the fourth day of the Pope’s six-day Canadian tour – by several senior Vatican officials who talked to The Globe and Mail.

The officials said they wanted to clear up a “lost in translation” moment that gave some the impression that Pope Francis wanted the Vatican to launch its own investigation into the residential-school system.

The Globe is not identifying the officials because they are not authorized to speak publicly.

On Monday, in Maskwacis, Alta., south of Edmonton, Pope Francis apologized to Indigenous peoples for abuses at the schools, where tens of thousands of Indigenous children were deprived of their language, their culture and their spiritual traditions, and where beatings and sexual abuse were widespread. He said that the “overall effects of the policies linked to the residential schools were catastrophic.”

Francis was speaking in his native Spanish and his speech was translated into English, among other languages. The Spanish text of the Pope’s speech says an important part of this process “es hacer una seria busqueda de la verdad acerca del pasado,” which the Vatican translated into English as “will be to conduct a serious investigation into the facts of what took place in the past” – referring to the schools.

Pope Francis apologized and asked for forgiveness on his "penitential pilgrimage" for the abuses suffered by Indigenous people at residential schools in Canada. Watch the full statement the Pope made in Maskwacis, Alta. on Monday. The Globe and Mail

The Vatican officials said the English text was misleading and that “busqueda” is better translated as “search,” not “investigation.” One of the Vatican officials said the Pope wanted to deliver the message that “the story of the abuses is not over” as far as the Vatican is concerned, and that more evidence of the abuses could emerge, perhaps when more church documents are brought to light – a potentially long process. He added that “we are not closing the door on the abuses and strutting off just because Francis delivered an intense apology. We are just not going to go with a scientific or technical investigation.”

Where the Pope will be on visit to Canada Iqaluit 0 150 KM NWT NUN. Hudson Bay ALTA. MAN. SASK. Lac Ste. Anne NFLD. Edmonton QUE. Maskwacis ONT. Winnipeg Quebec City UNITED STATES Montreal Toronto Sun., July 24: Depart Rome; arrive Edmonton Mon., July 25: Edmonton; Maskwacis Tues., July 26: Edmonton; Lac Ste. Anne Wed., July 27: Depart Edmonton; arrive Quebec City Thurs., July 28: Quebec City Fri., July 29: Depart Quebec City; arrive Iqaluit; Rome THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: TILEZEN; OPENSTREETMAP CONTRIBUTORS; Bulletin of the Holy See Press Office Where the Pope will be on visit to Canada Iqaluit 0 150 KM NWT NUN. Hudson Bay ALTA. MAN. SASK. Lac Ste. Anne NFLD. Edmonton QUE. Maskwacis ONT. Winnipeg Quebec City UNITED STATES Montreal Toronto Sun., July 24: Depart Rome; arrive Edmonton Mon., July 25: Edmonton; Maskwacis Tues., July 26: Edmonton; Lac Ste. Anne Wed., July 27: Depart Edmonton; arrive Quebec City Thurs., July 28: Quebec City Fri., July 29: Depart Quebec City; arrive Iqaluit; Rome THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: TILEZEN; OPENSTREETMAP CONTRIBUTORS; Bulletin of the Holy See Press Office Where the Pope will be on visit to Canada Sun., July 24: Depart Rome; arrive Edmonton Iqaluit Mon., July 25: Edmonton; Maskwacis Tues., July 26: Edmonton; Lac Ste. Anne Wed., July 27: Depart Edmonton; arrive Quebec City Thurs., July 28: Quebec City Fri., July 29: Depart Quebec City; arrive Iqaluit; Rome Hudson Bay ALTA. SASK. MAN. Lac Ste. Anne NFLD. Edmonton QUE. Maskwacis ONT. Winnipeg CANADA UNITED STATES Quebec City PEI N.B. Ottawa Montreal N.S. Toronto 0 150 KM THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: TILEZEN; OPENSTREETMAP CONTRIBUTORS; Bulletin of the Holy See Press Office

The English translation of the speech gave the impression to some that the Vatican was, in effect, calling for its own version of Canada’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission, which did its work between 2008 and 2015 and interviewed some 7,000 residential-school survivors and other witnesses and victims to the harms they unleashed. It was the TRC that called for the Pope to apologize for the abuses, which Francis did in April, when First Nations, Métis and Inuit representatives visited Rome, and again on Monday in Maskwacis.

But the Vatican officials said that Francis was not actually calling for a formal investigation into the abuses. They said the official English translation of his speech gave the wrong impression.

The Globe and Mail had sought clarification on the pontiff’s comments on Tuesday. The Holy See press office didn’t respond to questions, including whether this is referring to a new effort or part of the process already under way. The Edmonton office of Archbishop Richard Smith, who is co-ordinating the papal visit, said he is unable to answer any media questions as he is embedded with the Pope for the duration of the trip.

Survivors and Indigenous leaders, who heard the English version of the apology, had different interpretations of the word “investigation” and shared what they would like to see. These include providing further archival records – which some Catholic entities have previously refused to share – offering supports in the search for missing children and a criminal investigation of perpetrators of abuse at the schools.

Pope Francis greets faithfuls outside Sacred Heart Church in Edmonton on July 25, 2022.GUGLIELMO MANGIAPANE/Reuters 1 of 37

Gerald Glade hold a photo of his mom Jeannie Glade who was a residential school survivor outside the Sacred Heart Church of the First People in Edmonton.Jason Franson/The Canadian Press 2 of 37

Pope Francis arrives at the Sacred Heart Church of the First Peoples to meet with members of the Indigenous community in Edmonton.VINCENZO PINTO/AFP/Getty Images 3 of 37

Pope Francis bows his head during service.Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press 4 of 37

Spectators wait to see Pope Francis at the Sacred Heart Church of the First People in Edmonton.Jason Franson/The Canadian Press 5 of 37

Pope Francis speaks to the congregation in Sacred Heart Catholic Church of the First Peoples in Edmonton on July 25, 2022.Gavin John/The Globe and Mail 6 of 37

An Indigenous drummer sings a song as Pope Francis enters Sacred Heart Catholic Church of the First Peoples in Edmonton.Gavin John/The Globe and Mail 7 of 37

Pope Francis attends a silent prayer at the cemetery during his meeting with First Nations, Metis and Inuit indigenous communities in Maskwacis, Alta.GUGLIELMO MANGIAPANE/Reuters 8 of 37

Sipihko, A Cree woman, weeps after she finished singing O Canada in Cree to Pope Francis at Maskwacis, Alta.Gavin John/The Globe and Mail 9 of 37

A headdress is placed on the head of Pope Francis following his apology for the residential school system at Maskwacis, Alta.Gavin John/The Globe and Mail 10 of 37

Indigenous men shout war cries during the opening ceremonies for Pope Francis at Maskwacis, Alta.Gavin John/The Globe and Mail 11 of 37

A man weeps during the apology from Pope Francis for the harm caused by the residential school system at Maskwacis, Alta.Gavin John/The Globe and Mail 12 of 37

Chief Willy Littlechild prepares to present Pope Francis a headdress following the Pope's apology for the residential school system at Maskwacis.Gavin John/The Globe and Mail 13 of 37

Pope Francis meets with First Nations, Metis and Inuit indigenous communities in Maskwacis, Alta.AMBER BRACKEN/Reuters 14 of 37

People hold a banner with the names of missing children under the residential school system during the opening ceremonies for Pope Francis at Maskwacis, Alta.Gavin John/The Globe and Mail 15 of 37

Pope Francis speaks to members of the Indigenous community at Muskwa Park in Maskwacis, Alta.PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP/Getty Images 16 of 37

A dancer performs as Pope Francis meets with First Nations, Metis and Inuit indigenous communities in Maskwacis, Alta.GUGLIELMO MANGIAPANE/Reuters 17 of 37

Pope Francis prays at a gravesite at the Ermineskin Cree Nation Cemetery in Maskwacis, Alberta.Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press 18 of 37

Pope Francis arrives for a meeting with First Nations, Metis and Inuit indigenous communities in Maskwacis, Alberta.GUGLIELMO MANGIAPANE/Reuters 19 of 37

Indigenous community members await the arrival of Pope Francis, at Muskwa Park in Maskwacis, Alberta.PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP/Getty Images 20 of 37

Pope Francis arrives to attend a silent prayer at the cemetery during his meeting with First Nations, Metis and Inuit indigenous communities in Maskwacis, Alberta.AMBER BRACKEN/Reuters 21 of 37

Pope Francis prays in a cemetery at the former residential school, in Maskwacis, Alberta.Gregorio Borgia/The Associated Press 22 of 37

Dennis Lightning offers a smudge ceremony with Buffalo sage to an indigenous community member before the papal visit at Muskwa Park in Maskwacis, Alberta.PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP/Getty Images 23 of 37

The Ermineskin cemetery during a visit of Pope Francis in Maskwacis, Alberta.VINCENZO PINTO/AFP/Getty Images 24 of 37

A vehicle used by Pope Francis in Maskwacis, Alberta.IAN WILLMS/The New York Times News Service 25 of 37

Pope Francis prays with Indigenous peoples in a cemetery at the former residential school, in Maskwacis, Alberta.Gregorio Borgia/The Associated Press 26 of 37

An indigenous dancer arrives for the visit of Pope Francis in Maskwacis, Alberta.TODD KOROL/Reuters 27 of 37

Indigenous people gather to see Pope Francis on his visit to Maskwacis, Alta. during his papal visit across Canada.Jason Franson/The Canadian Press 28 of 37

Pope Francis to address Indigenous people on his visit to Maskwacis, Alberta.Jason Franson/The Canadian Press 29 of 37

Indigenous people gather to see Pope Francis on his visit to Maskwacis, Alberta.Jason Franson/The Canadian Press 30 of 37

Dummers sing and play during the opening ceremony at Maskwacis prior to Pope Francis apologizing for the residential school system.Gavin John/The Globe and Mail 31 of 37

Thousands of Indigenous people gather to see Pope Francis on his visit to Maskwacis, Alberta.Jason Franson/The Canadian Press 32 of 37

Former Chiefs hold up Eagle Totems at Maskwacis prior to Pope Francis apologizing for the residential school system.Gavin John/The Globe and Mail 33 of 37

A view of graves ahead of Pope Francis' visit to the cemetery in Maskwacis, Alberta.GUGLIELMO MANGIAPANE/Reuters 34 of 37

Wayne Carlick, residential school survivor, cultural coordinator, elder and language speaker of the Taku River Tlingit First Nation, stands for a portrait before the papal visit at Muskwa Park in Maskwacis, Alberta.PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP/Getty Images 35 of 37

Teepees are shown on the the former Ermineskin Indian Residential School as Pope Francis continues his papal visit across Canada in Maskwacis, Alberta.Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press 36 of 37

Members of the indigenous community hold up the memorial banner, which was the first national, public record of the names of the children who did not return home from the residential schools across Canada, as Pope Francis meets with Indigenous leaders at Muskwa Park in Maskwacis, Alberta.PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP/Getty Images 37 of 37

Regardless of what officials say about interpretation of the Pope’s speech, the church needs to be more forthcoming about the truth, and further investigations are needed, said Donald Worme, a Cree lawyer from the Kawacatoose First Nation and former lead counsel for the TRC.

The TRC “was absolutely clear in saying what it is that needed to be investigated. What needed to be investigated is the missing children, and the unmarked graves that are found in countless communities across the country. What needs to be investigated is the root of those and where are the records that have been compiled? We know that the Catholic Church and the church entities that operated these residential schools kept meticulous records – they needed to in order to get paid, those records still exist” but some have been moved, lost or not yet shared.

A search for the truth, he added, “will necessarily uncover the kinds of horrific actions that have been committed against countless Indigenous communities, particularly against literally tens of thousands of children, if not hundreds of thousands of Indigenous children ... generations of Indigenous children have suffered at the hands of these policies.”

Pope Francis arrived in Quebec City on Wednesday to meet Indigenous and political leaders on his “penitential pilgrimage” for the Church's role in abuse at residential schools. Reuters

