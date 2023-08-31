Open this photo in gallery: Ontario Premier Doug Ford delivers remarks at Lakeshore Collegiate Institute in Toronto, on Aug. 31, 2023.Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he still has confidence in his Housing Minister but is “not happy” with the process of removing select lands from the Greenbelt, after the province’s Integrity Commissioner found Steve Clark violated ethics.

Integrity Commissioner J. David Wake released a report on Wednesday that found Mr. Clark failed to properly oversee “an important initiative in his ministry” – namely, the process by which 3,000 hectares of land were removed from the province’s Greenbelt, an environmentally protected zone that arcs around the Greater Toronto Area.

That process, led by Mr. Clark’s former chief of staff, Ryan Amato, was marked by “misinterpretation, unnecessary hastiness and deception,” the report found, which created “an opportunity to further the private interests of some developers improperly.”

The Premier continued on Thursday to defend Mr. Clark, whom he said has a “tough job,” despite the embattled minister facing repeated calls to resign.

“I have confidence in minister Clark. He has a big file. I take full responsibility. The buck stops with me,” Mr. Ford said at a news conference in Etobicoke about skilled trades in schools.

He told reporters that Mr. Clark’s mandate is to build at least 1.5 million homes in the province, and the government is “going to do everything we can.”

“I’m responsible for everything that happens in the province. And I always make sure we hold our caucus and our ministers accountable to follow the mandate that we gave them. The mandate that we gave minister Clark was to build homes,” Mr. Ford said.

“Am I happy about the process? I’m not happy at all about it.”

Mr. Clark will also hold a news conference on Thursday, but he is not expected to resign. The Premier is also meeting with new federal Housing Minister Sean Fraser at Queen’s Park on Thursday.

Mr. Ford took aim at the developers whose land was removed from the Greenbelt, telling them they need to start building homes or the lands will be returned. The Premier said he nearly “fell off my chair” when he learned that two sites that were removed in Ajax were recently put up for sale by the owner. The government has now begun the process to put those sites back into the Greenbelt. “I have a message to all the developers: Get shovels in the ground, get started,” Mr. Ford said.

He also played down the land-removal issue. “This Greenbelt everyone’s making such a big deal about, it’s a sliver compared to the big problem we have,” he said.

“All I want to do is help people, I have no other agenda but to help the common people get an apartment, a condo, a townhome, a detached home. That’s all I care about, that’s the only thing I care about.”

In Wednesday’s report, Mr. Wake recommended Mr. Clark be reprimanded by members of the legislature for failing to comply with two sections of the Members’ Integrity Act. MPPs are expected to vote on whether to reprimand him when it returns in the fall. Mr. Ford would not say whether he would vote to reprimand his minister.

Mr. Wake found that Mr. Clark contravened both the conflict-of-interest and insider-information sections of the Members’ Integrity Act, which prevents MPPs from making a decision or using information not available to the public to further their or another person’s private interests.

The province’s decision late last year to break its repeated promises and remove 15 parcels of land from the Greenbelt to allow for development has been met with significant criticism from opposition politicians and environmental groups.

A report from Ontario Auditor-General Bonnie Lysyk earlier this month found that the government’s process led by Mr. Amato was “biased” and “favoured certain developers,” delivering them a potential $8.3-billion windfall. All but one of the properties selected for removal was identified by Mr. Amato, findings confirmed by both Ms. Lysyk and Mr. Wake.

Mr. Amato resigned from his position last week, just a day before the Ontario Provincial Police announced that it was referring a probe into a possible criminal investigation on the matter to the RCMP.