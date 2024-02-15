Quebec provincial police say several people have been injured in an armed assault in Vaudreuil-Dorion, an off-island suburb west of Montreal.

“For the moment, the intervention is still in progress and a suspect has been arrested,” the police said in a statement Thursday.

Officers from the local detachment were called to the scene at about 11:50 a.m. for an alleged assault inside an apartment building involving multiple victims.

Police say they will provide details later on the number of victims.

There was no immediate report on the condition of those involved.

Police said the operation was taking place at a building on Émile-Bouchard Street.