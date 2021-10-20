 Skip to main content
Canada

Quebec reports 458 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths

Montreal
The Canadian Press
A man walks by a sign for a COVID-19 testing centre in Montreal on Oct. 10.

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Quebec is reporting 458 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus.

The Health Department reports there are 287 people hospitalized with the virus, 10 fewer than the day before, and 72 of those patients are in intensive care, a decline of three.

According to the province’s public health institute, 90.2 per cent of those aged 12 and older have received at least one dose of vaccine, with 87.2 per cent considered adequately vaccinated against COVID-19.

Health Minister Christian Dubé tweeted a chart today showing that since he delayed mandatory vaccinations for health-care workers last week by one month, about 1,000 have received a first dose and 2,000 have received their second dose.

There are 4,834 active COVID-19 cases in the province.

The province has reported more than 420,000 infections and 11,455 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service.

