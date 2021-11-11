People line up at a COVID-19 testing clinic in Montreal on Nov. 9.Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Quebec is reporting 663 new cases of COVID-19 today and four more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus.

Health officials say COVID-19-related hospitalizations dropped by five from the day before, to 215, and 42 people were in intensive care, a drop of three.

Authorities say 13,545 doses of vaccine were administered in the past 24 hours.

Quebec’s public health institute says 90.8 per cent of residents 12 and over have received at least one dose of vaccine and 88.3 per cent are considered adequately vaccinated.

The institute says Quebec’s northern Nunavik territory remains the most-affected region in the province on a per-capita basis, with 1,318 active cases per 100,000 people. There are 64.5 active COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people across Quebec.

Public health director Dr. Horacio Arruda is scheduled to testify later today at a coroner’s inquest investigating deaths at long-term care facilities during the first wave of the pandemic.

