Quebec reports 757 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

Open this photo in gallery People walk by a sign outside a restaurant advising customers of the Quebec government’s newly implemented COVID-19 vaccine passport in Montreal on Sept. 6. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Quebec is reporting 757 new cases of COVID-19 today and no additional deaths attributed to the virus.

Health authorities say hospitalizations dropped by five from Saturday’s levels to 213, while the number of patients in intensive care remains steady at 75.

Health Minister Christian Dubé issued a tweet saying the majority of patients in intensive care over the past 28 days have not been fully vaccinated and urging Quebecers to get their second shots.

Of the most recent infections, the province says 510 were among unvaccinated people or those who had received only one dose less than 14 days ago.

The province administered 21,058 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday; 6,245 of which were first doses.

About 88 per cent of Quebecers aged 12 and older have received at least one dose, while more than 80 per cent are considered fully vaccinated with two shots.

