A man and child walk into a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Montreal on Nov. 23.Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Quebec is reporting 784 new COVID-19 cases today and three more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus.

Health authorities say COVID-19-related hospitalizations rose by one compared with the prior day, to 227, after 25 people entered hospital and 24 people were discharged. The number of intensive care patients rose by six, to 51.

The province says 19,732 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were given on Monday, including more than 11,000 first shots to the five-to-11 age group.

The Health Department says more than 81,000 children aged five to 11 have received a first dose of vaccine since last Wednesday, adding that more than 143,000 have booked an appointment to get one.

Quebec’s public health institute says 91.2 per cent of those 12 and older have received at least one dose of vaccine and 88.9 per cent are considered adequately vaccinated.

On Monday, health officials confirmed they had detected in the province a case of the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus.

