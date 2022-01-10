Quebec is reporting 26 more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus today and a rise of 118 COVID-19-related hospitalizations.

Health officials say there are 2,554 people in hospital with COVID-19 – a new record – after 351 patients entered hospital in the past 24 hours and 233 people were discharged.

The number of patients in intensive care dropped by nine, however, for a total of 248.

Officials are reporting 10,573 new COVID-19 cases today and say just under 20 per cent of tests came back positive. The test-positivity rate has been under 20 per cent for the last two days, after hitting more than 30 per cent last week.

The province says 62,722 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered on Sunday.

Quebecers aged 40 and over became eligible today to book appointments for third doses of COVID-19 vaccine, and by next Monday, all adults 18 and older will be able to book booster appointments.

