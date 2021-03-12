 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Canada

Ramped up COVID-19 vaccine deliveries to bring 1 million Pfizer doses per week until May 10, Trudeau says

The Canadian Press
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Pfizer has guaranteed delivery of at least 1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses per week starting later this month and lasting into early May.

Trudeau says the updated delivery schedule begins March 22 and runs to May 10. He says one million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines every seven days is “going to make a big difference.”

The influx is more than double the 444,600 doses expected next week.That’s on top of additional vaccine deliveries from Moderna, expected to bring 846,000 doses the week of March 22.

Trudeau says provinces and territories have been updated with the new schedule so they can plan for mass vaccination sites.

He says “every dose makes a difference.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau marks the one-year anniversary of the World Health Organization declaring COVID-19 a pandemic with a speech in the House of Commons that describes the past 12 months as a “tough year” Canadians faced together. Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole says many Canadians have lost their jobs or otherwise suffered and they deserve to know when they can expect their lives will return to normal. The Canadian Press

