The RCMP have called off a search for a 31-year-old man who they believe has been swept out to sea after a tubing mishap on a Nova Scotia river.

Police and other first responders began searching on Monday after three men capsized while tubing down the Gold River, about 80 kilometres from Halifax on Nova Scotia’s South Shore.

Police say two of the men managed to swim to shore, but the third was last seen being carried downriver.

Rescue efforts included a military Cormorant search-and-rescue helicopter, along with an RCMP helicopter and police dogs, ground search and rescue teams and local first responders.

While the search has been called off, police say the file remains open and new information could prompt a renewed search effort.

Up to 250 millimetres of rain fell over the weekend on some parts of Nova Scotia, washing out roads and leading to swollen rivers.

