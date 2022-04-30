Demonstrators march away from Parliament Hill during the "Rolling Thunder Ottawa" protest in Ottawa, April 29, 2022.BLAIR GABLE/Reuters

Hundreds of demonstrators have come to Ottawa this weekend to protest what they consider government overreach. The rally, called “Rolling Thunder Ottawa” got underway on Friday, when hundreds of motorcycles and other vehicles descended on the nation’s capital amid a heavy police presence. More events are planned for Saturday and Sunday. Local authorities and Ottawa residents have expressed concern that the biker rally could turn into another “occupation,” similar to the trucker convoy protest that brought the city’s downtown core to a standstill in February.

Latest updates on the ‘Rolling Thunder’ motorcycle convoy in Ottawa:

A line of big rigs, campers and other trucks made their way into the city core Friday night; Protesters gathered around the trucks, and police in tactical gear formed a line and faced them down

Police said in a release on Friday that seven people had been arrested on various charges, including assaulting police

417 tickets had been issued and 30 vehicles towed in connection with the rally as of Saturday morning, city officials said

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday that he trusts police to enforce laws prohibiting the incitement of violence and propagation of hate this weekend

"Rolling Thunder" protesters converge in Ottawa on Saturday.LARS HAGBERG/Reuters 1 of 7

"Rolling Thunder" protesters march in Ottawa on April 30.BLAIR GABLE/Reuters 2 of 7

Participants in the 'Rolling Thunder" protest look on during a speech at the War Memorial in Ottawa on Saturday.Spencer Colby/The Globe and Mail 3 of 7

Participants in the "Rolling Thunder" protest look on during a War Memorial service in Ottawa on Saturday, April 30.Spencer Colby/The Globe and Mail 4 of 7

"Rolling Thunder" protesters occupy the nation's capital on Saturday.LARS HAGBERG/Reuters 5 of 7

Jake, last name unknown, delivers remarks during the "Rolling Thunder" protest in Ottawa on Saturday.Spencer Colby/The Globe and Mail 6 of 7

"Rolling Thunder" protestors are seen at the National War Memorial in Ottawa on Saturday, April 30.Spencer Colby/The Globe and Mail 7 of 7

11:30 A.M. ET

Protesters wearing ‘protective gear’ on second day of biker rally, police say

Ottawa police are reminding rally participants to remain peaceful after seeing several protesters wearing protective gear.

“We are reminding everyone to remain lawful, respectful and follow police direction,” the force tweeted.

– Emerald Bensadoun, in Montreal.

9:04 A.M. ET

Seven people arrested on various charges, say Ottawa police

The “Rolling Thunder” protest in Ottawa clashed with police, leading to several arrests Friday after a small convoy of vehicles attempted to make their way toward Parliament Hill.

The Ottawa Police Service said 24 vehicles had been towed as of Friday night. As of Saturday morning, city officials said, by-law officers had issued 417 tickets and towed 30 vehicles in connection with the rally.

The protest started relatively calmly on Parliament Hill Friday, but, as night fell a few hours later, a line of big-rigs, campers and other trucks made their way into the core.

Protesters gathered around the trucks, and police in tactical gear formed a line and faced them down.

Police said in a release that seven people were arrested on various charges, including assaulting police. At least one truck had its windows broken.

– The Canadian Press

