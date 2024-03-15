Open this photo in gallery: People hold signs while walking at a demonstration site during a provincewide, one-day strike organized by the members of Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation in Saskatoon on Jan. 22.Heywood Yu/The Canadian Press

Saskatchewan teachers are planning more job action next week as negotiations for a new contract remain at an impasse.

The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation says it’s withdrawing voluntary noon-hour supervision Monday and Tuesday at some school divisions.

The union says it’s disappointed the governing Saskatchewan Party has rejected an offer to go into binding arbitration.

Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill says the province won’t do that because issues of classroom size and additional supports should not be in the collective agreement.

The teachers want those kinds of issues addressed in the new contact.

The union says it may take future job action, such as cancellations of sporting events and field trips.