Saskatchewan teachers overwhelmingly reject government offer for new contract

Saskatchewan teachers have rejected an offer from the province for a three-year contract that included wage increases and promises for more classroom funding.

The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation says 90 per cent of participating members voted no in what it called an overwhelming rejection.

More than 92 per cent of members cast their ballots.

“The message to government and the Saskatchewan School Boards Association is crystal clear: their so-called ‘final offer’ is unacceptable and does a disservice to students and teachers,” president Samantha Becotte said in a news release Thursday.

“This vote tells students, families and our teachers’ bargaining committee that teachers are deeply committed to securing a sustainable future for publicly funded schools and for the supports our students desperately need in classrooms.”

She said the union has sent an invitation to the Saskatchewan Party government to return to the bargaining table next week.

Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill said in a statement both sides should return to negotiations.

“I am disappointed by the result of the vote to reject a fair agreement that was negotiated between the government, school divisions and STF, reflecting the best interests of Saskatchewan students, teachers, parents and taxpayers,” he said.

“Both sides should immediately agree to return to the table and avoid any further sanctions that could jeopardize instructional time and important milestone events for Saskatchewan students.”

The federation and the province had been at an impasse for months before the vote.

To push their case, teachers have gone on rotating strikes and refused to do volunteer activities, including lunchroom supervision and extracurricular work, in pushing for more supports for students.

Such job action in March caused a provincial basketball tournament known as Hoopla to be cancelled, though schools found a workaround for a smaller, one-day version of the event to take place.

This week, Cockrill raised the stakes on the teachers’ vote.

He said he would consider extending the school year should teachers vote no and resume their job action, a remark Becotte said had showed the minister was trying to influence the vote.

Opposition NDP Leader Carla Beck said Thursday the province needs to stop sabre-rattling and just get the deal done.

The government had promised wage increases of three per cent in the first and second years, followed by a two per cent raise in the third year.

It has also pledged to follow through on a commitment of more funding for classroom supports.

Teachers have wanted the government to include language in the contract that says the province will address classroom sizes and supports. They say they’re dealing with increased violence in the classroom and students who are struggling with speech and language issues.

The province, however, has resisted having those items in the contract. It had instead promised in the proposed agreement it will follow through on a recent funding deal with school boards that includes $46 million more for supports.

Becotte said a new deal must guarantee the government’s full commitment to the future of public schools beyond the election cycle.

Saskatchewan residents are expected to go to the polls this year by the end of October.

“School divisions are finalizing their budgets for next year and they’re indicating that funding is still grossly insufficient,” Becotte said.

“The students, families and teachers of Saskatchewan need real commitments to improve experiences in classrooms and solutions to address the challenges in education.”