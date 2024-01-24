Open this photo in gallery: The plane, a British Aerospace Jetstream 3212, was headed to the Diavik Diamond Mine, some 300 kilometres northeast of Yellowknife before it crashed shortly after taking off on Tuesday.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Six people died and a lone survivor was taken to hospital after a charter plane crashed shortly after taking off from the airport in Fort Smith, a town of some 2,500 people along the boundary between the Northwest Territories and Alberta, officials said Wednesday.

Four passengers and two crew members from Northwestern Air Lease were killed in the Tuesday morning crash.

The territories’ coroners service said the survivor was taken to the Fort Smith Health Centre and then airlifted to Stanton Territorial hospital in Yellowknife.

“The NWT Coroner Service is in the community and will be working with local resources to access the site and begin the recovery process,” it said in a written statement.

The plane, a British Aerospace Jetstream 3212, was headed to the Diavik Diamond Mine, some 300 kilometres northeast of Yellowknife.

Rio Tinto, the mine’s owner, said the four passengers killed and the lone survivor were workers at the mine.

“We are feeling numb with the devastating news that we have lost dear friends and colleagues,” Rio Tinto chief executive Jakob Stausholm said in a press release.

The plane went down near the banks of the Slave River, west of Fort Smith. Rescuers parachuted to the scene.

“Shortly after takeoff on Runway 30, the aircraft collided with terrain. There was a post-impact fire and the aircraft was destroyed,” the Transportation Safety Board, which is investigating, wrote in an initial report.

Kevin Antoniak, a Fort Smith resident of 42 years who flies to Yellowknife regularly for medical appointments, said he knew of those who died and were injured in the crash.

“My next-door neighbour is the chief mechanic, so you can imagine what he’s going through. It’s just devastating,” he said over the phone from the tight-knit community.

He said the area where the plane crashed is thick with trees, making it difficult to access.

Town council offered help Wednesday for community members who are grieving, and invited them to drop by the local recreation centre for “snacks, drinks and friendly faces.”

“We understand that you may not wish to be alone right now (and) that you may want to talk about it with others that are experiencing the same feelings of grief and trauma,” the council said in a written statement.

Messages of condolences poured in from other communities.

“As a community, we mourn with you for the lives of those lost and we offer our support during this incredibly difficult time,” Yellowknife Mayor Rebecca Alty posted on social media.

Another Northwestern Air Lease plane was badly damaged last April while landing at the Fort Smith airport.

A two-member crew on board a British Aerospace Jetstream 31 was conducting training and during the touchdown, the left main landing gear collapsed, causing the aircraft to leave the runway, the Transportation Safety Board said in an investigation last year.

There were no injuries.

– By Steve Lambert in Winnipeg, with files from Brittany Hobson in Winnipeg, Colette Derworiz in Calgary and Jeremy Simes in Regina

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Jan. 24, 2024.