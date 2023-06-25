Open this photo in gallery: A controlled burn is seen on the edge of a wildfire numbered 334 near Mistissini, Que., in a June 6.Genevieve Poirier/The Canadian Press

Smoky, dangerous air is settling over parts of western Quebec and eastern Ontario this morning and the number of forest fires burning across Canada is creeping higher once again.

The Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre says there are 465 fires burning across the country, including 240 that are out of control.

That’s up from 420 fires burning one week ago, largely due to an increase in fires in Alberta and Ontario.

Nearly 72,000 square kilometres of forest land has burned this year so far, an area nearly four times the size of Lake Ontario.

Residents in Ottawa and its Quebec twin city of Gatineau are being advised to avoid or severely limit outdoor activities today as the air quality index hit the very high risk marker again.

Environment Canada also says there will be dangerously poor air quality today in Winnipeg and Flin Flon in Manitoba, while in Quebec Montreal, Québec, Laval, Longueuil and Trois-Rivières are among the cities under warning due to smoke from the more than 110 wildfires that continue to burn across the province.

There are smog warnings in effect for many parts of Quebec today as heavy smoke from wildfires blankets much of the southern, northern and western parts of the province.

Environment Canada says the poor air quality will likely continue in the province until Monday morning, adding the risk is highest for people with lung or heart disease, elderly people, children, pregnant women and those who work outdoors.

Meanwhile, the 7,500 residents of the northern Quebec municipality of Chibougamau have been warned they may need to evacuate their homes for a second time this month as two out-of-control wildfires gain ground.

Officials issued a Facebook post saying they’re asking residents to stay vigilant and calm in case they have to leave.

Since Thursday, more than 6,000 people have been asked to leave their homes in northwestern Quebec due to heavy smoke from the fires.