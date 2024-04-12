The Supreme Court has found the federal government to have acted dishonourably in reneging on an 1877 land promise to an Indigenous community in Alberta, and declared that it shortchanged that community, the Blood Tribe, by 162.5 square miles.

But the court, in a unanimous ruling written by Justice Michelle O’Bonsawin, the first and only Indigenous judge in its history, said the Blood Tribe cannot sue because of a six-year time limit, in which the clock started running in 1971, when the community became aware through research that it had been shortchanged. The Blood Tribe launched the lawsuit in 1980.

The court, faced with a 145-year-old broken promise – conceded by the federal government at the Supreme Court, after it denied the Blood Tribe’s claims for decades – found a middle ground. It made what is known as a “declaration” – a statement about rights without direct legal consequences. The expectation is that such a statement will send the federal government and the Blood Tribe to the negotiating table. The Blood Tribe had been seeking not only a declaration but damages for the loss of its land.

“Declaratory relief in this context will promote reconciliation and help to restore the nation-to-nation relationship between the Blood Tribe and the Crown,” Justice Michelle O’Bonsawin, an Abenaki from northern Ontario, wrote for the court.

The ruling involves Treaty 7 in which the government pledged one square mile (2.58 square kilometres) for every five people in the Blood Tribe. In 1980, the Blood Tribe sued, accusing Ottawa of acting dishonestly in the 1880s by “shrinking the reserve” in a new survey of lands, and by later saying the tribe had received more than promised, not less.

In 2019, Federal Court Justice Russel Zinn found the federal government had acted unconscionably and fallen well short of keeping its promise. The reserve should have been 710 square miles (1,814 square kilometres) but was only 547.5 (1,412.5 square km). The federal government appealed, not on the grounds that it broke its promise, but that Alberta’s six-year time limit on lawsuits stopped the case from going forward. The Federal Court of Appeal agreed, and the Blood Tribe appealed to the Supreme Court.

Justice O’Bonsawin wrote that, given the “longevity and magnitude of the Crown’s dishonourable conduct towards the Blood Tribe,” a declaration from the court would help the parties move forward in a nonconfrontational manner.

Declarations, she wrote, “can assist in providing a clear statement on the legal rights of Indigenous parties, the duties placed on the Crown, and the Crown’s conduct in relation to those sacred promises. Clarity on these rights, duties, and conduct can help to uphold the honour of the Crown, guide the parties in the reconciliation process … and assist with efforts to restore the nation-to-nation relationship.”