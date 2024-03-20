Open this photo in gallery: A person holds a sign during a province-wide, one-day strike organized by the members of Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation, in Saskatoon, on Jan. 22.Heywood Yu/The Canadian Press

The Saskatchewan Party government is set to release its 2024 budget on a day that could be overshadowed by teacher protests.

Premier Scott Moe says more dollars are to be spent on classrooms, health care and municipal revenue sharing.

Meanwhile, thousands of teachers plan to descend on the legislative building and demand the province negotiate on classroom sizes and other supports.

The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation and the province have been at an impasse for months over whether those issues should be in the collective agreement.

The Opposition NDP has also criticized the province for increasing the debt through mismanaged spending.

This is the Moe government’s last budget before residents go to the polls later this year.