What we know about the Humboldt bus crash victims

Open this photo in gallery The 2017-2018 Humboldt Broncos Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League team is pictured in this undated handout photo. Amanda Brochu-Handout/Reuters

The 15 people killed in a crash involving a junior hockey team bus in rural Saskatchewan included many young players, their coach, a play-by-play radio announcer, an 18-year-old stats-keeper, and a bus driver who had driven for many teams in the region.

Here are some of the victims who have been identified and remembered by relatives, co-workers and friends.

Tyler Bieber, 29, Humboldt, Sask.

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Bieber began working at Humboldt radio station 107.5 Bolt FM after moving back to the community from Regina in 2014. Mr. Bieber was a devoted sports fan and had a particular love for football, starting his own CFL website and the @CFLDaily Twitter account, and later writing for cfl.ca before becoming “the voice of the Broncos” calling play-by-play at games.

In a Facebook post, radio station manager Brian Kusch described Mr. Bieber as “the heartbeat of the station.” Friends and colleagues remembered him on social media as a dedicated journalist, and an active member of both the online sports world and his home community. In a post on CFL news site 3downnation.com, John Hodge remembered Mr. Bieber as a knowledgeable and talented self-taught journalist, and one of the “pioneers of CFL social media” who paved the way for others with his work.

Steven Wilson, a co-worker in Weyburn, Sask., said it was Mr. Bieber’s first season announcing for the team. He also covered morning news.

”He definitely had a natural talent,“ said Mr. Wilson. ”He was just passionate about sports.“

Logan Boulet, 21, Lethbridge, Alta.



Open this photo in gallery Humboldt Broncos player Logan Boulet. Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League

Mr. Boulet’s cousin Trevor Kish, and also from Lethbridge, said he was generous and mature beyond his years.

“You could count on him, all the time. You knew he was going to do the right thing,” Mr. Kish said in an interview. “You knew he was going to be a good person.”

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Boulet had lived away from home for some years, playing in Kindersley, Sask. before moving on to Humboldt, Mr. Kish said. “We all agreed, you’re young – you gotta take your chance. You can’t look back on it and wonder ‘what if?’”

“He made a big decision moving away from home.”

“He honestly was different. We all know people that age – and he wasn’t that guy that went out and fooled around and partied. He was the guy that was always there for his friends.”

News that Logan Boulet’s death had resulted in several of his organs being donated offered a sliver of hope amid the tragedy.

“Through his tragic death others survive,” said a post on the Twitter account for amateur scout Top Shelf Prospects.

“Logan Boulet and family are Canadian heroes. Families have futures because of him. Remember this smile.”

Story continues below advertisement

Mark Cross, 27, Strasbourg, Sask.

The team’s assistant coach, Mark Cross was from Strasbourgh, Sask., where he was named most valuable player last year while playing with the Maroons in the Highway Hockey League.

``I can honestly say I didn’t know a more kind-hearted, generous, caring and overall nice person,″ his cousin, Graeme Cross, said in an online tribute.

``Mark was one of those people that just made you feel safe and brought a special spark when you were in his presence.″

Been trying to put this extremely tragic event into words and I just can't. It is probably overused but in this case I... Posted by Graeme Cross on Saturday, April 7, 2018

Assistant coach Chris Beaudry, who was driving his own vehicle to the game the night of the crash, described Mr. Cross as one of the happiest people he’s ever met.

Mr. Cross played hockey in Strasbourg, Sask., before joining the Broncos’ coaching staff.

”His first game, we found a tin of mints and ever since then it’s been alternating back and forth, buying mints for each other and sharing it as a joke. We’d end up gong through a whole tin every game,″ said Mr. Beaudry.

“He was a beautiful guy to be around.″

Glen Doerksen, 59, Carrot River, Sask.

Open this photo in gallery Bus driver traveling with the Humboldt Broncos Glen Doerksen. He was a board member for the Carrot River Outback Thunder hockey team.

The longtime bus driver was beloved by hundreds of junior hockey players across Western Canada and their parents for taking their children to and from dozens of tournaments.

Robyn Gagne of Saskatoon remembers how Mr. Doerksen would not only drive the players to the rink, but he would also take a keen interest on how they did once they got there.

“Glen was an amazing man, who loved his job and every single one of his ‘boys,’” she wrote in a Facebook post.

Mr. Doerksen, who drove her son numerous times over the course of his eight years playing junior hockey, was always cheery even when the “loud and bratty on those long trips to Edmonton or Winnipeg,” she remembers.

He also once officiated and sat on the board of directors for his hometown junior B team the Carrot River Thunder from 2006 to 2011. The team paid tribute to Mr. Doerksen on its webs ite, writing: “his energy and cheerfulness brought many things to the rink.”

Another local junior team, the Kinistino Tigers, remembered how trustworthy a driver he was during stormy winter road trips.

“We got on that bus and trusted him with our lives and both times he got us home safely,” the team said in a Facebook post.

“Tonight Glenn, we give two honks for you. Rest easy Sir.”

Brody Hinz, 18, Humboldt, Sask.

Open this photo in gallery Reporter traveling with the Humboldt Broncos, Brody Hinz. Facebook

“Stats guy For The @HumboldtBroncos of the SJHL at just 18 years old!,” Brody Hinz’s Twitter bio proudly proclaimed. And indeed, at a young age the devoted sports fan with an affinity for crunching statistics had proven himself a valuable addition to his home team.

Mr. Hinz had also started working with the Humboldt radio station Bolt FM, where he was mentored by Mr. Beiber, the play-by-play announcer also killed in the crash. In addition to working in the hockey community in Humboldt, Mr. Hinz was active in the broader online sports community, and was mourned by those who knew him in that forum as well.

In a video entitled, “RIP Brody Hinz in Humboldt Tragedy,” popular B.C. YouTuber The Hockey Guy read aloud some of Mr. Hinz’s recent comments, and was moved to tears as he did.

“He was just a kid,” he said. “They were all just kids.”



Our heart goes out to two Discoverhumboldt Bolt FM staff. Brody Hinz and Tyler Bieber. Two amazing people. Tyler was the... Posted by Brian Kusch on Saturday, April 7, 2018

Adam Herold, 16, Montmartre, Sask.

Open this photo in gallery Humboldt Broncos Adam Herold when he was with the Prince Albert Raiders.

The youngest player on team’s playoff roster, Adam was a new addition to the Broncos. He played for the Regina Pat Canadians until just weeks ago and joined the Humboldt team for the playoffs. His 17th birthday would have been this Thursday.

Regina Pat Canadians manager John Smith described Herold as a hard worker and a good leader, noting that Herold was the Pat Canadians’ team captain for the 2017-2018 season.

”He was a wonderful young man. Never afraid to help his teammates. Always there for them. Good, typical Saskatchewan farm boy. Always load the bus, unload the bus, never afraid to roll up his sleeves and get work done,″ said Mr. Smith.

Mr. Smith said Herold is survived by his mom, dad and an older sister.

Darcy Haugan, 42, Humboldt, Sask.

Open this photo in gallery Humboldt Broncos' head coach Darcy Haugan is seen in this undated photo uploaded to Facebook on November 13, 2017. SOCIAL MEDIA

The head coach of the Humboldt Broncos was described in online tributes as a “great man”′ and amazing mentor to young players. Mr. Haugan had been coaching the team for about four years, said his sister, Deborah Carpenter.

“His passion and compassion came from his walk with the Lord,” Ms. Carpenter said in an interview.

“He was my little brother,” she said. “He just turned over my world. He was just this great playmate and someone I could torment, someone I could play ball with. We were a sports family - he and I played a lot of sports in our backyard.”

Mr. Haugan, who was born in Peace River, Alta., went to Michigan on a hockey scholarship, although did not finish there. Later, he played hockey in Sweden. He played right wing and was a right-handed shooter, his sister said. When he was a kid, he wore the number their dad wore: No. 5.

He was married and the father of two boys.

Logan Hunter, 18, St. Albert, Alta.

Open this photo in gallery Humboldt Broncos right wing Logan Hunter is shown in this undated team photo.

Mr. Hunter’s death was confirmed by his former team, the St. Albert Raiders in his Alberta hometown.

The organization’s president, Kevin Porter, said he heard the news from Hunter’s mother.

“He always had a smile on his face,” said Porter, who described Hunter as a “smart kid and a great hockey player” with a “great sense of humour.”

Jaxon Joseph, 20, Edmonton

Mr. Joseph was pursuing the dream of playing hockey long held by his dad Chris, an NHL defenseman who played in the world’s best league on and off for more than a decade.

That lineage led the Surrey Eagles to ask Jaxon to join their squad during the 2015-2016 season, said Blaine Neufeld, the team’s general manager.

Mr. Joseph arrived in the suburb of Vancouver, where his dad had several NHL stints, and was a refreshing presence when he entered a locker room in a prolonged slump, Mr. Neufeld told The Globe and Mail.

“No matter the circumstances, he always had a positive look on it, he had a genuine smile that lit up the room and he was always a part of the solution and never part of the problem,” said Mr. Neufeld. “He really wanted to give everything he could to help the team that he was playing for.”

The Broncos website says Joseph, who was 20 years old, was among the leading scorers in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League playoffs, playing on a line with captain Logan Schatz, another player who lost his life in the crash.

In a profile published on the team’s website in January, Schatz paid tribute to Joseph and fellow linemate Conner Lukan.

“I’ve really clicked with Joseph and Lukan. I can’t say enough good things about them,″ Schatz said.

In a public Instagram post, Mr. Joseph’s older sister Taylor Joseph said she still feels like she is going to turn a corner and find him “waiting for me with that big goofy smile on your face.”

“Please hold your families close tonight, you never know when it will be your last,” she said in Saturday’s post. “And please pray for the speedy recovery of the 14 who are injured, and for the families who have lost their loved one.

Xavier Labelle, 18, Saskatoon

Open this photo in gallery Humboldt Broncos defenceman Xavier Labelle is shown in this undated team photo. HO/The Canadian Press

As a hockey player, Mr. Labelle was a tough defenceman and a fierce competitor, who had been on skates from the time he was two years old and learned to skate backwards before he could carry a stick, as was the rule in their family. Off the ice, he was compassionate and kind, a young man who cared deeply for his friends and family, spoke fluent French, and could pull up a bench at the piano and perform a song like Clementi’s Sonata in D Major with elegance and grace.

“He was one of the most caring and compassionate people that I knew. He cared about everybody,” said Isaac Labelle, who grew up playing alongside his brother in both piano and hockey. The two had played on the same hockey teams throughout their lives, until Isaac was traded from the Broncos earlier this season.

Isaac Labelle said his brother was “a happy kid,” who could light up a room with his smile, and was loved by everyone who knew him.

“I’ve gotten a lot of messages from people who knew him and said he changed their lives in ways, he helped them through things. He was always kind, no one ever had a bad thing to say about him,” Isaac Labelle said.

“We’re all really sad and devastated that he’s gone, but he’s watching over us now.”

Jacob Leicht, 19, Humboldt, Sask.

Open this photo in gallery Facebook photo of Humboldt Broncos Jacob Leicht.

He was one of the Humboldt Broncos’ hometown players, shorter than most on the ice, but gritty and fast.

“He was an unreal hockey player,” said friend Logan Wylie. “For being his size, he just had so much determination in hockey. He just had no quit to him.”

The 5-foot-8 left-winger was the eldest child in his family: He had a brother and two sisters. Mr. Wylie visited the Leicht home on Saturday to offer his condolences. The community is reeling, he said.

“There are some very dark clouds that hang over Humboldt right now. There are a lot of tears,” Mr. Wylie said as he travelled to Humboldt from Saskatoon for a Sunday evening vigil.

People liked being around Mr. Leicht because he radiated positivity, said Mr. Wylie, who was a year older.

“He could laugh at anything and he had a very contagious laugh. As soon as he started laughing, everybody else broke out into laughter,” he recalled.

The pair went to the same schools and hung out at times, riding bikes, playing football, skating on the outdoor rink. They played hockey on the same team until Mr. Leicht progressed to a higher level.

This was Mr. Leicht’s first full season in junior hockey and he was proud to be part of his hometown team.

A few weeks ago, the local newspaper asked him what it would mean to bring the championship home to Humboldt.

“You’d never forget that that’s for sure,” he told the Humboldt Journal. “Especially in your home crowd, it would never be forgotten. That would be amazing.”

Conner Lukan, 21, Slake Lake, Alta.

Open this photo in gallery Humboldt Broncos left winger Conner Lukan is shown in this undated team photo. Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League/THE CANADIAN PRESS

Mr. Lukan played with the midget St. Albert Raiders and Spruce Grove Saints in the Alberta Junior Hockey League before joining the Broncos last year.

The Saints announced Lukan’s death, along with four other alumni: Stephen Wack, Jaxon Joseph and Logan Hunter.

”One of the best hockey players and an even greater guy off the ice,“ Tyson Chizma wrote on Twitter.

”I’ve known Conner for several years, playing against him throughout the majority of my minor hockey career and trying out for a handful of teams with him. I always looked up to him as a role model.”

Logan Schatz, 20, Allan, Sask.

The team captain had played for the Broncos for just over four years and had served as team captain for the past 2-1/2 years, his father Kelly Schatz said.

Mr. Schatz played centre and was named the league’s player of the month in February after earning points in eight of nine games. He received the same accolade the following month after reaching 84 goals in the season — the highest for the league since 2012.

Open this photo in gallery Logan Schatz​, the Humboldt Broncos' captain who was killed after an April 6 bus crash, with the children of his billets on the team's family day skate.

Kelly Schatz said his family is seeking solace in one another.

“It’s hard,″ Kelly Schatz said. ``I’ve got four other kids and they’re here, which is nice.″

Colin and Amanda Brochu billeted Logan Schatz starting last summer and were struck at the easy way he fit into their family, immediately becoming a big-brother figure to their three children, with their 13-year-old son modelling himself after the hockey player.



“The first night he was here, he walked in and he was checking the fridge to see what we had for leftovers,” Mr. Brochu said in the family kitchen in Humboldt.“ It made it really easy not to have the awkward moments. He was comfortable here, which made us comfortable with him here.”



Evan Thomas, 18, Saskatoon

Open this photo in gallery Humboldt Broncos right winger Evan Thomas is shown in this undated team photo. HO

Mr. Thomas was a gifted athlete with a promising future in sports, but what seemed to motivate him most was the camaraderie of his teammates.

“As good an athlete as he was, and as much as he enjoyed the games, I think at times he tolerated the games so he could be with his buddies,” his father, Scott Thomas, said in an interview Sunday from Saskatoon.

Evan Thomas was in his first season with the Humboldt Broncos. He had graduated from high school last June with a 97 per cent average and a science award, and had often talked about being an orthopedic surgeon. This year, however, he took a year off school to devote himself to hockey.

His father describes his son as warm and unassuming, with a sense of humor that could crack people up around him and “a smile that lit up a room.”

“He was the kind of kid who was very confident and self-assured,” said Scott Thomas, president of the board of the Saskatoon Blazers Midget AAA Hockey Club. “He didn’t have to prove himself. He was comfortable in his own skin, the kind of kid that other people just wanted to be with.”

Mr. Scott and his wife, Laurie, as well as Evan’s 15-year-old sister, Jordyn, are left in mourning.

“He was my best friend, and I was looking forward to being a man with him,” Scott Thomas said. “He had all the qualities a father could be proud of.”

As a hockey family, the Scotts had all been aware of the many hours spent on the road in buses. They never, however, suspected that’s how Evan would lose his life.

“You assume when they’re on the bus that they’re pretty safe,” said Scott Thomas, a member of the Moose Jaw Warriors’ Hall of Fame. “This story resonates with so many Canadians because any family who has played hockey has been on a bus somewhere. It could be anyone. That’s one of the things I keep coming back to. I say, ‘Why? Why us? Why him’?”

Stephen Wack, 21, St. Albert, Alta.

Open this photo in gallery Humboldt Broncos defenceman Stephen Wack is shown in this undated handout photo from his cousin Alicia Wack's Facebook page Alicia Wack/The Canadian Press

At almost two metres tall and weighing nearly 100 kilograms, Stephen Wack was an imposing force on the ice and the biggest member of the Humboldt Broncos.

But the talented defenseman also had a passion for drone photography and video editing — something the 21-year-old planned on pursuing in college next year, said his cousin Alicia Wack.

“No matter where in the world he was, he never forgot to call me on my birthday,” she wrote in a memorial post on Facebook. “He wrote letters to Santa with the little children in his billet family.

“On Easter, when he couldn’t be with us because he was with the team, he made sure to FaceTime us all.”

A day after he died in the horrific bus crash, she shared his latest YouTube video as proof of his zest for an adventure. On Twitter, his younger brother Justin asked Hockey Night in Canada to feature the clip during its national broadcast that night.

The stylish compilation blends his travels across North America throughout 2017. He’s seen wakesurfing with friends on one of Saskatchewan’s many lakes; walking the sunny beaches of Los Angeles; target shooting in the bush and staring in a commercial for a Canadian streetwear brand Apollo.

His video ends with a drone capturing a quintessential Canadian summer scene: him surrounded by three friends on a dock as before it fades to black.

With files from The Canadian Press