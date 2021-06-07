Three communities declare state of emergency as COVID-19 cases spike in Northern Ontario

At least three remote communities in Northern Ontario have declared a state of emergency following an influx of COVID-19 cases along the James Bay coast.

The recent spike in the number of people sickened with the virus has transformed the sprawling region, including Timmins and several First Nation communities, into the province’s hotspot for the coronavirus, just as much of the country appears to be winning the fight against COVID-19.

The risk that the virus will spread further means the region will not be joining the rest of the province in lifting restrictions on Friday under the government’s phased reopening plan.

Leanne Catton, Medical Officer of Health for the Porcupine Health Unit, said on Monday that she plans to issue an order to keep non-essential retail stores closed.

“Our numbers do not support reopening,” Dr. Catton told reporters. “I wish that were different.”

Many people who have tested positive for COVID-19 are experiencing mild symptoms, likely because they’ve had their first dose of the vaccine, Dr. Catton said. The vaccination rate is 68 per cent in the region. “We do need second doses,” she said.

On Friday, the health unit announced that the first case of the highly contagious Delta variant was confirmed in Timmins. The individual had not travelled and is in hospital.

“I am very concerned that there’s other cases present, and we need to act as though they are,” Dr. Catton said.

It takes about two weeks for the province’s laboratory system to conduct genome testing for the Delta variant first reported in India. In the meantime, Dr. Catton said, “We need to assume that it’s circulating in our communities.”

The health unit has the highest per capita cases of COVID-19 in Ontario. It reported 23 new infections on Monday, including 20 in the James Bay and Hudson Bay regions. Ontario, by comparison, recorded the lowest number since last October, with just 525 new cases.

Dr. Catton said the virus is spreading in First Nation communities because many people live in crowded conditions, with two or three families in one home, and they also travel for work and medical care. While First Nations were prioritized to receive the vaccine, she said, these communities are just starting to roll it out to children and youth ages 12 to 17.

Fort Albany First Nation, the Town of Moosonee and Attawapiskat First Nation have each declared a state of emergency.

Robert Nakogee, Chief of the Fort Albany First Nation, said in an interview that he has imposed a curfew for the community of roughly 900 – midnight for adults and 10 p.m. for children – and has set up a meal delivery service to help keep people indoors.

He said 94 per cent of residents in Fort Albany have received their first dose of the vaccine. As of Sunday evening, 56 people in the community were sickened with the virus, including one man who was in hospital.

Chief Nakogee said there are clusters of COVID-19 cases in neighbouring communities all along the James Bay coast, including in Attawapiskat and Kashechewan. People began getting sick in his community on May 22. The virus was detected late, he said. “By the time they caught on, it had already spread to families and friends.”

Prior to last month, there had been only two cases of COVID-19 in the community since the onset of the pandemic in March, 2020.

Kate Fyfe, chief executive officer of the Timmins & District Hospital, told reporters that 16 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19, including four in intensive care. Another 44 patients are waiting for test results.

