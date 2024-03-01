Open this photo in gallery: Toronto police say they have arrested and charged a man after a dog attack left a woman with life-altering injuries last month.Cole Burston/The Canadian Press

Toronto police say they have arrested and charged a man after a dog attack left a woman with life-altering injuries last month.

Police say a woman was at a bus stop in the city’s northwest on the night of Feb. 7 when two dogs without leashes or their owner present approached her and began to attack her.

The woman tried to defend herself with a shopping cart when the dogs dragged the woman to the ground and continued attacking her.

Police say the woman managed to hide in a passerby’s vehicle, and was taken to hospital to be treated for serious, but not life-threatening injuries that altered her life.

Police say a 36-year-old man has been arrested and charged with various offences including criminal negligence and disobeying a court order.

Investigators say they are still searching for the two dogs involved in the incident and are warning the public not to approach the animals if they see them.