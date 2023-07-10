Open this photo in gallery: A Toronto Police Service forensics officer inspects the scene of a shooting in Toronto on Monday, July 10, 2023.Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

A man and a woman in their 20s were injured in an early morning drive-by shooting in central Toronto on Monday in what police say may have been a case of road rage related to stunt driving.

The morning shooting in the busy area of Yonge Street and Charles Street is the third high-profile act of violence in Toronto within the past week. Last Friday, a 44-year-old woman was fatally shot by a stray bullet during a daytime altercation at a busy intersection. A day prior, a man was seriously injured in a stabbing on a subway train that was captured on video and widely circulated on social media.

The shooting happened around 6 a.m., shortly after police received a call regarding stunt driving on Yonge Street involving multiple vehicles, Inspector Michelle Olszevski told reporters at the scene. Police believe the people who participated in the stunt driving were gathered outside 7 Charles Street when a black SUV drove by and fired multiple gunshots. The vehicle then proceeded to flee north on Bay Street.

“There is a possibility that this incident has occurred as the result of a road rage,” Insp. Olszevski said.

Police did not have details on the number of suspects involved. The two victims were transported to a local trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators asked witnesses or nearby businesses with video footage to come forward.

Police are also still searching for three men involved in a dispute that led to a shooting that killed 44-year-old Karolina Huebner-Makurat on Friday afternoon in the area of Queen Street East and Carlaw Avenue. Police said Ms. Huebner-Makurat didn’t know the three men and was walking in the area when she was hit by a stray bullet.

The three men were involved in a physical dispute when two of them started shooting at each other with handguns, police said in a weekend news release. All three men fled the scene on foot.

Ms. Huebner-Makurat had two daughters, aged 7 and 4, according to a GoFundMe fundraiser organized by family friends.

Her husband, Adrian Makurat, posted a Facebook message Friday evening asking for privacy.

“Tragic day. Life is short. Hug your love ones every moment you get the chance,” he wrote.

Also on Friday, police arrested and charged a man involved in a stabbing on a TTC subway train. Moses Lewin, 25, and of no fixed arrest has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and two counts of failing to comply with a release order.

A video of the altercation taken by a passenger on the train was widely shared on social media. Police said two men got into an argument on the train and a physical altercation ensued, during which the victim was stabbed multiple times. The attacker fled the scene once the train stopped at Eglinton Subway Station. The victim was transported to hospital with serious injuries.