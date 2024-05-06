Winnipeg man admits to killing four women in 2022, asks court to be found not criminally responsible

A man has admitted in court that he killed four women in Winnipeg, but his lawyers are asking he be found not criminally responsible because of mental illness.

A judge says the question of Jeremy Skibicki’s mental capacity and intent will now be the focus of his trial.

The Crown has agreed that the trial, which was supposed to be with a jury, will be heard by a judge alone starting Wednesday.

Skibicki faces four counts of first-degree murder.

The partial remains of Rebecca Contois were found in a garbage bin and at a city-run landfill in 2022.

Police have said they believe the remains of Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran are at a different, privately owned landfill outside of the city.

The location of an unidentified woman Indigenous leaders have named Buffalo Woman is unknown.