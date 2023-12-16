A woman has been arrested in Regina after police allege she drove a stolen taxi through a mall.

Police say a chase began when they received a report of a Regina Co-Op taxi being stolen early Saturday, and it continued as officers tried unsuccessfully to stop the vehicle using a spike belt to deflate the tires.

They say they followed the taxi as it drove slowly, smashing into entrances of businesses, but that it managed to keep going despite sustaining significant damage.

It eventually crashed through the south entrance doors of the Cornwall Centre and into the main level of the mall where it came to a stop.

As officers approached on foot, the taxi drove out through the mall’s north entrance but got hung up on the steps and the driver was arrested.

Police say charges against a 31-year-old woman are still undetermined.