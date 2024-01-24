Montreal police say a 75-year-old woman has died after she was hit by a snowplow Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred at around 10:45 a.m., when police responded to a call about a collision in the suburb of Dollard-des-Ormeaux, at the western end of Montreal Island.

Police spokesperson Jeanne Drouin says it appears the snowplow hit the woman in the parking lot of a residential building.

Police say the woman suffered serious injuries to her lower body but was conscious when she was brought to hospital.

However, she died of her injuries later in the day.

No charges have been filed, but Drouin says a police investigation into the incident is ongoing.